Little Elm Deploys Mobile Cooling Station to Protect First Responders in Texas Heat

Little Elm Fire Department crews inside a MobileOp4 mobile cooling station used as a first-responder recovery space during Red, White & Beach in Little Elm, Texas. Little Elm Fire Department personnel inside a MobileOp4 mobile cooling station, deployed as a dedicated first-responder recovery space during the town's Red, White & Beach celebration in Little Elm, Texas.

The North Texas town's July 4 deployment shows how mobile cooling station rentals are replacing tents for first-responder rehab as summer heat peaks.

The unit was easy to set up, cooled down within minutes, and provided a comfortable space for personnel to cool off as needed throughout the day.” — Dustin Dauzat, Tourism & Special Events Manager, Town of Little Elm

LITTLE ELM, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The mobile cooling station Little Elm deployed on the Fourth of July wasn't for the crowd. It was for the crews.Texas summer is not over. August and September still run ahead of every city, county, and event operator in the state, and with them the same annual problem: the people working outdoor events in the heat are the ones least able to get out of it.Police officers, firefighters, and EMS crews work these events in full gear, on their feet, for shifts that outlast the crowd. They are the population most at risk of heat illness at any large summer gathering, and at most events the last to get real relief from it. Shade is not cooling. A pop-up tent lowers the sun load and does very little else.The Town of Little Elm took a different approach. For Red, White & Beach — the town's Independence Day celebration on the Lewisville Lake shoreline, held this year against both America's 250th anniversary and Little Elm's own 60th — the town deployed a rapid-deploy MobileOp4 mobile cooling station, supplied through distributor Event Modules, as a dedicated recovery space for its public safety personnel."With the Texas heat during our July 4th event, having the MobileOp4 cooling station available for our public safety teams was a huge benefit," said Dustin Dauzat, Tourism and Special Events Manager for the Town of Little Elm. "The unit was easy to set up, cooled down within minutes, and provided a comfortable space for personnel to cool off as needed throughout the day. Thank you to the MobileOp4 team for working with us and helping support our event."What a mobile cooling station does that a tent cannot mobile cooling and hydration station is a fully enclosed, air-conditioned room rather than a shaded open space. The units ship in a compact transport configuration and deploy in minutes — the ceiling raises, the walls extend. They run self-contained, so a city does not have to find venue power or prep a site to place one where crews actually need it. Each unit is ADA-accessible, manufactured in the USA, and built to hospital-grade standards. The same platform reconfigures as a mobile medical unit , a first-aid and treatment station, a mobile command and control post , or a guest services hub.For responder rehabilitation, the distinction matters. A crew in turnout gear on a 100-degree day needs conditioned air to bring core temperature down, and needs it close enough to the post that taking the break does not mean leaving the event.Rented once, then rented againLittle Elm had already run a unit earlier in 2026 before bringing one back for the biggest date on its calendar — a decision that says more about how the equipment performed in the field than any spec sheet does."Every summer somebody writes the story about how hot it got and how many people went down," said Dawson Blankinship, Co-Founder of Event Modules. "Almost nobody writes the one about the firefighter who worked eight hours in gear and never made the news, because somebody gave him a cold room to sit in for fifteen minutes. Little Elm thought about their people first. That's the whole job."Available across Texas and nationwideMobile cooling station rentals, mobile medical unit rentals, and command post rentals are available through Event Modules, the exclusive nationwide distributor for MobileOp4, from regional hubs in Dallas, Nashville, and Palm Beach. Units serve municipal events, festivals, sporting events, film and production, and emergency response. With the hottest stretch of the year still ahead, cities and event operators across North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex can deploy a unit on short notice.About Event ModulesEvent Modules is the official nationwide distributor and rental division for MobileOp4, providing mobile medical unit rentals, cooling and hydration station rentals, command post rentals, isolation units, and VIP hospitality modules for events and emergency response. Event Modules operates from regional hubs in Dallas, Nashville, and Palm Beach.About MobileOp4MobileOp4 designs and manufactures patented rapid-deploy mobile medical units and modular flex-space for medical, emergency, and event operations. Self-contained and climate-controlled, each unit ships compact, deploys in minutes, and is built in the USA to hospital-grade standards. MobileOp4 is headquartered in Irving, Texas.Media ContactDawson BlankinshipCo-Founder, Event Modulesdawson@eventmodules.com(844) 566-3853eventmodules.com

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