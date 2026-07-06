PBIOS Announces National Petroleum Day Partnership and 2027 Show Dates

Conceptual rendering of the 2026 National Petroleum Day Wall Street Tailgate in downtown Midland, Texas. PBIOS will serve as Presenting Sponsor of the free public Tailgate, while Chevron is the Title Sponsor of National Petroleum Day.

National Petroleum Day gives our industry an opportunity to celebrate the people, companies and communities that power the Permian Basin and the nation” — Roy Bobbitt, PBIOS 2027 President

MIDLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Permian Basin International Oil Show is proud to announce its partnership with National Petroleum Day as Presenting Sponsor of the 2026 National Petroleum Day Wall Street Tailgate, taking place Thursday, August 27, 2026, in downtown Midland, Texas. Chevron is the Title Sponsor of National Petroleum Day.

The Wall Street Tailgate will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Wall Street, between Marienfeld and Pecos, in the heart of downtown Midland. The outdoor celebration is free and open to the public and will feature live music, food trucks, vendor booths, exhibitor spaces, an oil and gas machinery exhibit, and live broadcast elements from West Texas radio stations.

The outdoor entertainment experience, including the stage, live music production and select outdoor bar areas, will be supported by Out West Midland, a West Texas-based live entertainment company known for producing concerts and large-scale events throughout the Permian Basin.

In addition to the public Tailgate, National Petroleum Day will include an exclusive VIP Gala inside the Petroleum Club of Midland that evening. VIP tickets and tables are available for purchase, providing individuals, companies and industry leaders with an opportunity to host guests and take part in the evening’s industry recognition and celebration.

“National Petroleum Day gives our industry an opportunity to celebrate the people, companies and communities that power the Permian Basin and the nation,” said Roy Bobbitt, PBIOS 2027 President. “For more than 80 years, the Permian Basin International Oil Show has served as a gathering place for this industry. Partnering with National Petroleum Day allows us to continue that mission during our off year while helping shine a spotlight on the strength, innovation and pride of the oil and gas community.”

August 27 marks the anniversary of the first successful commercial oil well drilled in the United States in 1859, making the date a meaningful occasion to recognize the industry’s long-standing role in economic development, energy security and technological advancement.

PBIOS also announced the dates for the next Permian Basin International Oil Show. The 2027 show will take place Tuesday, October 19 through Thursday, October 21, 2027, at the Ector County Coliseum in Odessa, Texas.

Bobbitt will serve as President of the 2027 Permian Basin International Oil Show. He has been involved with PBIOS for many years and has served as the director in charge of registration, a critical area of the show’s operations that supports exhibitors, attendees and the overall guest experience.

A longtime Odessa resident, Bobbitt has called the community home since 1957. He graduated from Permian High School in 1973 and earned his B.B.S. from Angelo State University. He is the founder, owner and president of RB Testers, established in 1991, and RB Inspections, established in 2004. Bobbitt and his wife, Kathy, have three children.

“Roy has been a dedicated part of the PBIOS organization for many shows, and his experience with registration has given him a strong understanding of both the exhibitor and attendee experience,” said Anthony Fry, PBIOS Executive Director. “His leadership will be instrumental as we prepare for the 2027 show and continue building on the legacy of one of the oil and gas industry’s most respected events.”

For more information about the Permian Basin International Oil Show, visit pbioilshow.org.

For more information about National Petroleum Day, visit nationalpetroleumday.com.

About the Permian Basin International Oil Show

The Permian Basin International Oil Show is one of the world’s largest oil and gas exhibitions, bringing together exhibitors, attendees, industry leaders and service providers from across the Permian Basin and beyond. Held every two years in Odessa, Texas, PBIOS showcases the equipment, technology, services and people that drive one of the world’s most important energy-producing regions. PBIOS has also donated more than 2 million dollars to local colleges and technical programs across the Permian Basin, helping equip students with the education and training needed to sustain and evolve the energy sector for years to come.

About National Petroleum Day

National Petroleum Day recognizes the history, impact and future of the petroleum industry and the people who support it. The 2026 National Petroleum Day Wall Street Tailgate will take place August 27, 2026, in downtown Midland, Texas. The free public event will feature live music, food trucks, exhibitor spaces, machinery displays and a community celebration honoring the people and companies that support the petroleum industry.

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