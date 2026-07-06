ASW Distillery and John Deere Launch 'Soil to Still' — A Historic American Whiskey Partnership

Fiddler Combine Bourbon and Fiddler Steel Plow Rye — Two Permanent American Whiskeys From Atlanta's Most Awarded Craft Distillery

This collaboration is the culmination of nearly two centuries of paths destined to cross.” — Jim Chasteen, Co-Founder and CEO, ASW Distillery

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 1964, an Act of Congress officially recognized Bourbon as America's native spirit and a "distinctive product of the United States." That same year, John Deere opened its iconic World Headquarters in Moline, Illinois. Two pillars of American heritage — both rooted in the land, both shaped by ingenuity and grit — were coming into their own at the exact same moment.

In America's 250th anniversary year, they finally share a label.

ASW Distillery, the most awarded craft whiskey distillery at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition since 2018, has partnered with John Deere to release Fiddler Combine Bourbon and Fiddler Steel Plow Rye. The permanent collection launches June 24, 2026 at ASW Distillery's Atlanta tasting rooms and retailers in thirteen states, with national and Canadian distribution to follow.

Named "Soil to Still," the collaboration honors the soil both brands have spent generations serving: from American-grown corn to the oak in the barrels and finishing staves, every element pays homage to their history.

Preserving the Harvest: A Shared History

Whiskey isn't just a drink; it is a historical representation of preserving the value of the land's labor. Before refrigeration, farmers faced the question of what to do with surplus grain after harvest. Whiskey was the answer, and copper stills transformed bushels of corn and rye into a shelf-stable, tradeable spirit.

When John Deere invented the steel plow in 1837, agricultural productivity leapt forward. In turn, whiskey became the financial instrument it is today. The grain that feeds America flows through both stories.

"Bourbon and rye are, in many ways, the perfect distillations of America's farming traditions. John Deere represents the ingenuity that made America the world's breadbasket, and our Fiddler line represents the craftsmanship that has long defined whiskey. This collaboration is the culmination of nearly two centuries of paths destined to cross."

— Jim Chasteen, Co-Founder and CEO, ASW Distillery

"Having grown up in a family of farmers who always used John Deere tractors, and having used a John Deere on my own farm for many years, I am proud and honored to make iconic whiskies for one of the world's most iconic brands."

— Justin Manglitz, Master Distiller, ASW Distillery

"Partnering with ASW Distillery allows John Deere to celebrate the shared values of craftsmanship, tradition, and innovation that drive both our industries. Together, we honor the hard work of farmers who grow the grains and the passion of distillers who transform them into a uniquely American spirit."

— Mara Downing, Vice President, Global Brand Management and Corporate Communications, John Deere

How It Started

Jim Chasteen's family is from outside Lavonia, Georgia, where his father operated a John Deere Model B to grow food for the family and raise cotton, peanuts, wheat, and corn for sale. John Deere equipment isn't a tool in the Chasteen family; it is woven into the stories they tell.

Over the course of two years, ASW educated John Deere's team on whiskey, building a partnership between two companies who harbor a deep respect for things built close to the ground. The result is Fiddler Combine Bourbon and Fiddler Steel Plow Rye — whiskeys that carry the weight of America's history in every bottle.

The Spirits

Aged eight years and finished by Manglitz, the spirits are seasoned outdoors for two or more years, then hand-charred and inserted into each barrel for the final two months of aging. Both expressions are bottled at 112 proof.

Fiddler Steel Plow Rye — A tribute to John Deere's original steel plow, this rye is the spirit of the founding generation. George Washington distilled it at Mount Vernon and it fueled the westward expansion the plow made possible. Bold, spicy, and rooted in the same American grit that broke the Illinois sod. Aged 8 years | 112 proof | $79.99.

Tasting Notes: Complex, robust rye with notes of dark chocolate, raisin, and clove.

Fiddler Combine Bourbon — A nod to the 1947 debut of the self-propelled combine harvester, this wheated bourbon features 45% wheat content — more than double that of most premium wheated bourbons on the market. The high-wheat mash bill delivers the softness and sweetness that makes wheated bourbons among the most sought-after in the world. Aged 8 years | 112 proof | $79.99.

Tasting Notes: Heavy caramel on the nose with tasting notes of dates, nougat, and almond.

Availability

Fiddler Combine Bourbon and Fiddler Steel Plow Rye are permanent expressions, available beginning June 24, 2026 at ASW Distillery's four Atlanta tasting rooms. Initial retail distribution spans both ASW's Southern markets and John Deere's Midwestern heartland — launching in Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, New York, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, with national and Canadian distribution to follow throughout 2026.

For more information visit aswdistillery.com.

About ASW Distillery

Based in Atlanta, ASW Distillery is the most awarded U.S. craft distillery at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition since 2018 — most recently earning "World's Best Small Batch Bourbon (6–10 Years)" in 2025 for its flagship Fiddler Bourbon. Known for combining Scottish-style copper pot distillation with Southern-style grain-in fermentation, ASW operates four Atlanta locations — including ASW Flights & Bites at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport — and distributes nationally. aswdistillery.com

About John Deere

It doesn't matter if you've never driven a tractor, mowed a lawn, or operated a dozer. With John Deere's role in helping produce food, fiber, fuel, and infrastructure, we work for every single person on the planet. It all started nearly 200 years ago with a steel plow. Today, John Deere drives innovation in agriculture, construction, forestry, turf, power systems, and more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.