ACCELEVATE SOLUTIONS APPOINTS PAKSY PLACKIS-CHENG VICE PRESIDENT OF COMMERCIAL GROWTH

PAKSY PLACKIS-CHENG VP of Commercial Growth · Accelevate Solutions

Experienced global mobility executive appointed to accelerate strategic partnerships of Accelevate's AI-powered fleet intelligence platform.

I'm excited to join Accelevate Solutions during such a transformational period for both the company and the fleet industry” — Paksy Plackis-Cheng

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelevate Solutions , a leader in AI-powered fleet intelligence and connected mobility solutions, today announced the appointment of Paksy Plackis-Cheng as Vice President of Commercial Growth. A proven enterprise leader with deep roots across connected mobility and fleet technology, Paksy brings the kind of commercial velocity that will define Accelevate's next chapter. In this executive leadership role, she will direct Accelevate's global commercial strategy, enterprise sales expansion, and strategic partner development as the company scales its Energy Blend Artificial Intelligence (EBAI) platform worldwide.As Vice President of Commercial Growth, Paksy will oversee commercial initiatives focused on accelerating enterprise customer acquisition, expanding global channel partnerships, and driving adoption of Accelevate's AI-powered software solutions across transportation, logistics, government, and commercial fleet markets.Paksy joins Accelevate with extensive experience building high-performing commercial organizations and developing strategic relationships throughout the connected mobility and fleet technology industries. Her expertise in enterprise sales, business development, and customer success is exactly what is needed to support Accelevate's next phase of growth — as demand for intelligent fleet decision platforms continues to accelerate globally.THE PLATFORM: EBAIENERGY BLEND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCEAccelevate's flagship EBAI™ platform transforms telematics, operational, financial, and video data into real-time decision intelligence — enabling organizations to optimize fleet utilization, improve contribution margins, reduce operating costs, automate reporting, and maximize asset performance.Through advanced AI modeling and predictive analytics, EBAI empowers fleet operators to make faster, smarter, and more profitable business decisions. Paksy's commercial leadership will be central to bringing this platform to enterprise organizations across the globe."The transportation industry is entering a new era where artificial intelligence will fundamentally change how fleets make operational and financial decisions. Paksy's proven leadership in commercial growth, combined with her deep understanding of enterprise mobility, makes her an exceptional addition to our executive team. Her experience building strategic partnerships and delivering customer success will help accelerate the global adoption of EBAI as we continue expanding our presence across North America and international markets."Charles MauryCo-Founder and CEO - Accelevate Solutions."I'm excited to join Accelevate Solutions during such a transformational period for both the company and the fleet industry. Organizations everywhere are looking for intelligent solutions that move beyond traditional telematics and provide meaningful business insights. EBAI is redefining what's possible through AI-powered decision intelligence, and I look forward to working alongside our customers and partners to help them unlock measurable operational and financial value."Paksy Plackis-ChengVice President of Commercial Growth — Accelevate Solutions

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