Red Banyan and Orange Marketing to Host Live Session on PR, AEO, and AI Search Visibility

PR + AEO Tactics That Get You Found in AI Search

PR and HubSpot leaders will share practical ways earned media, fresh content, and trust signals help B2B brands get found in AI search

AI search is changing visibility. Brands need clear expertise, credible public proof, and content answer engines can trust and cite.” — Evan Nierman, Founder & CEO, Red Banyan

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orange Marketing, a top-10 Diamond HubSpot Partner specializing in B2B revenue operations and marketing execution, today announced an upcoming live session with Red Banyan , an award-winning strategic communications firm specializing in high-stakes reputation management.The 30-minute webinar, “ Earn the Answer: PR + AEO Tactics That Get You Found in AI Search ,” will take place on July 30 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. The session will feature Evan Nierman, Founder and CEO of Red Banyan and Rebecca Gonzalez, Founder and CEO of Orange Marketing.As AI search changes how buyers research problems, compare vendors, and evaluate trust before ever reaching a company website, B2B brands face a new visibility challenge. Traditional SEO still matters, but it is no longer the only path to discovery. AI-generated answers increasingly rely on a wider set of signals, including earned media, third-party coverage, executive visibility, LinkedIn presence, reviews, awards, structured website content, and clear proof of credibility.The webinar will focus on how public relations and answer engine optimization, or AEO, can work together to help companies become easier for AI tools to find, cite, and recommend.“AI search has raised the stakes for reputation,” said Evan. “Brands can no longer assume buyers will start with their homepage or move through a traditional funnel. They may first encounter a company through an AI-generated answer, which means third-party credibility, earned media, and consistent public signals matter more than ever.”The session will include a PR-led discussion from Evan on why earned media is becoming a critical visibility driver in AI search. He will cover how brands can build authority beyond their own websites, why public trust signals need to be current and verifiable, and how companies can “press the truth” early by making their expertise easier for journalists, stakeholders, buyers, and AI platforms to understand.Rebecca will connect that PR foundation to practical AEO execution. Drawing from HubSpot’s latest findings and Orange Marketing’s client work, she will explain why answer engines are changing content strategy, why blogs and listicles still matter, how prompt-based discovery differs from keyword-based search, and what structured website updates companies can make to improve AI visibility.“B2B companies do not need to panic, but they do need to respond,” advises Rebecca. “We are seeing that the companies most likely to benefit from AI search are the ones making their expertise clear, current, structured, and easy to verify across the places answer engines are already looking.”The webinar is designed for B2B marketers, founders, executives, and revenue leaders who want practical guidance on how to improve AI search visibility without chasing theory or waiting for the market to settle.Registration is now open. To reserve your spot, visit https://hubs.la/Q04mpyxC0 About Orange MarketingOrange Marketing is a HubSpot Diamond Partner specializing in B2B and Nonprofit Revenue Operations and Marketing / GTM execution. With 150+ five-star reviews, Orange provides expertise in CRM migrations, remediations, automation, content strategy, and RevOps. Orange Marketing helps B2Bs and NonProfits grow with HubSpot by offering implementation, optimization, and operational support across all Hubs: Sales, Marketing, Content and Service (Help Desk).For more information, visit https://www.orangemarketing.com About Red BanyanRed Banyan is an award-winning strategic communications firm specializing in high-stakes reputation management. The firm advises leaders, organizations, and institutions navigating scrutiny, volatility, and reputational risk, where perception and trust directly influence outcomes. With deep expertise across strategic communications, crisis communications, legal and litigation PR, government relations, media training, and online reputation management, Red Banyan delivers disciplined, strategy-led communications designed to support business growth while preparing for moments that test it. Learn more at https://redbanyan.com For more information, visit https://redbanyan.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.