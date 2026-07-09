Vijilan Security and HaloPSA Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Seamless Managed Security for the MSP Channel

Vijilan’s bi-directional integration with HaloPSA lets MSPs manage security incidents and service tickets from a single workflow.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vijilan Security, a premium channel-first managed cybersecurity company, today announced a strategic technology partnership with HaloPSA, the professional services automation platform trusted by thousands of MSPs worldwide. The partnership delivers a native bi-directional integration between Vijilan’s 24/7 SOC platform and HaloPSA, allowing channel partners to receive, manage, and resolve security incidents directly within their existing service desk environment.

For MSPs that run their operations on HaloPSA, the integration eliminates the friction of toggling between security alerts and service management. When Vijilan’s SOC detects and validates a threat, a ticket is automatically created in HaloPSA — complete with enriched context, severity classification, MITRE ATT&CK mapping, and SOC analyst notes. As the MSP or end client takes action, ticket status updates sync back to Vijilan’s platform in real time, keeping both teams aligned at every step.

What the Integration Delivers

MSPs using both HaloPSA and Vijilan’s ThreatRemediate or ThreatRespond services will benefit from:

• Automatic ticket creation in HaloPSA when a threat is detected and triaged by Vijilan’s SOC

• Rich incident context embedded directly in the ticket — including affected assets, threat classification, recommended actions, and analyst notes

• Bi-directional status sync so ticket updates in HaloPSA are reflected in Vijilan’s SOC platform without manual intervention

• Escalation routing aligned to the MSP’s existing HaloPSA workflow, SLA rules, and client assignments

• Full audit trail for compliance reporting, accessible from within HaloPSA’s native interface

The integration is compatible with both ThreatRemediate — Vijilan’s fully managed XDR service that contains and eradicates threats — and ThreatRespond, the vendor-agnostic XDR detection service that works alongside an MSP’s existing EDR tooling. Partners do not need to change their security stack to take advantage of the HaloPSA integration.

“MSPs have built their businesses on HaloPSA. The last thing they should have to do when a security incident is in flight is leave the tool their team lives in. This integration means our SOC and the MSP’s service desk are working from the same ticket, in the same system, in real time. That’s how you actually close incidents fast.” — KayVon Nejad, Founder & CEO, Vijilan Security

Built for the Channel, By the Channel

Vijilan operates exclusively through the MSP, MSSP, and VAR channel — with no direct sales to end customers. Every aspect of its platform, including this HaloPSA integration, is designed to make channel partners more operationally effective and more competitive in the market. Services are delivered under the partner’s brand, and the SOC acts as a seamless extension of the MSP’s own team.

HaloPSA partners can get started with the Vijilan integration through the Vijilan Partner Program. Onboarding is designed to be completed within days, with no minimum seat commitments and a dedicated partner success team providing technical and go-to-market support from day one.

To learn more or apply to become a Vijilan partner, visit vijilan.com/partners or contact partners@vijilan.com.

About Vijilan Security

Vijilan Security is a premium channel-first managed cybersecurity company serving MSPs, MSSPs, and VARs globally. Its flagship services — ThreatRemediate and ThreatRespond — deliver 24/7 SOC operations, advanced XDR detection, and full incident remediation. Vijilan holds SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001 certifications and operates global SOC infrastructure to support partners and their clients worldwide. Learn more at vijilan.com.

About HaloPSA

HaloPSA is an all-in-one professional services automation platform built for MSPs. Combining ticketing, billing, CRM, project management, reporting, asset management and automation in one system, HaloPSA gives service providers the tools they need to manage every part of their business from a single platform.

With one licence and every capability included, HaloPSA helps MSPs reduce complexity, improve visibility, streamline operations and deliver a better experience for both customers and internal teams. Operating across 100+ countries, Halo supports MSPs of every size as they scale, mature and grow.

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