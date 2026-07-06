Ozeina Appoints Dr. Akler as Medical Director to Lead Clinical Excellence and Advance Its Longevity Care Platform

Dr. Akler joins Ozeina as Medical Director to lead its physician-guided longevity care.

The appointment strengthens Ozeina's commitment to physician-led care as the company expands its longevity, wellness, aesthetics, and concierge health services.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ozeina Longevity & MedSpa today announced the appointment of Dr. Akler as Medical Director, marking an important milestone in the company's continued evolution as a physician-guided longevity and wellness platform.In his role, Dr. Akler will oversee clinical protocols, quality standards, and physician-led care initiatives across Ozeina's growing ecosystem of longevity, wellness, aesthetic, and concierge services. His appointment comes as the company expands beyond its roots in aesthetics and wellness and continues building an integrated platform focused on proactive and personalized care."Ozeina Longevity & MedSpa was founded on the belief that healthy aging should be approached through a combination of science, personalization, and exceptional patient experience," said Swati Patel, President of Ozeina. "Dr. Akler's leadership strengthens our commitment to delivering high-quality, physician-guided care while supporting the next phase of our growth."As Medical Director, Dr. Akler will play a key role in guiding Ozeina's clinical strategy and ensuring that services across wellness, longevity, and aesthetics continue to meet the highest standards of safety, quality, and patient-centered care.His responsibilities will include overseeing clinical protocols, supporting provider education, advancing quality assurance initiatives, and helping shape the company's long-term vision for integrated longevity care."I'm excited to join Ozeina Longevity & MedSpa at a time when more people are looking for proactive approaches to health and healthy aging," said Dr. Akler. "The future of medicine is increasingly personalized, and I believe Ozeina Longevity & MedSpa is building a platform that brings together wellness, longevity, and physician-guided care in a way that reflects how patients want to experience healthcare."The appointment comes as Ozeina Longevity & MedSpa continues expanding its services and infrastructure, including its first flagship clinic in Florida and future plans for concierge care, mobile wellness experiences, and additional longevity-focused locations.The company believes physician leadership will remain central to its mission of delivering a premium and personalized approach to wellness and healthy aging."Our vision has always been bigger than individual treatments," added Patel. "We're building a platform designed to help people look better, feel better, and age better. Bringing Dr. Akler onboard as Medical Director is an important step toward realizing that vision."About Ozeina Longevity & MedSpaOzeina Longevity & MedSpa is a luxury wellness and longevity company dedicated to helping individuals look better, feel better, and age better through personalized care and advanced wellness experiences. The company combines aesthetics, longevity services, skincare, concierge wellness, and physician-guided care to create a modern approach to healthy aging and preventative health.

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