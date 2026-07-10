Dr. Glaucomflecken & Human Content Launch 'Medlines,' a Weekly Medical News Pod for Healthcare Professionals

Medlines Medlines: Healthcare News -Every Friday! Medlines: Healthcare News Evolved

New weekly audio and video series delivers essential medical headlines, health policy updates, and breakthrough research in under 10 minutes

SHERMAN OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human Content, the podcast network behind Dr. Will Flanary’s widely followed Dr. Glaucomflecken brand, today announced the launch of Medlines, a new weekly podcast offering clinicians, residents, and healthcare professionals a fast, digestible briefing on the week’s most important developments in medicine. New episodes drop every Friday in both audio and video formats.

Each episode runs approximately 10 minutes and covers clinical care updates, health policy, breakthrough publications, and medical culture. Medlines features a rotating host lineup including Dr. Will Flanary (Dr. Glaucomflecken), Adam Rose, Dr. Alok Patel, and Eva Johnson.

“We built Medlines for the clinician who doesn’t have time to read every journal but still wants to stay current. Ten minutes on a Friday morning — that’s the whole idea.”

— Dr. Will Flanary, MD (Dr. Glaucomflecken), Co-Host

Medlines is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and via RSS. It is the latest addition to Human Content’s growing portfolio of health and medicine-focused audio and video programming.

About Dr. Glaucomflecken

Dr. Will Flanary is an ophthalmologist and one of healthcare’s most recognized social media voices, known for his comedy sketches about working in medicine. He has amassed millions of followers across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube under the handle @DrGlaucomflecken.

About Human Content

Human Content is a podcast network and creative studio specializing in health, medicine, and science programming. Human Content develops, produces, and distributes original audio and video content in partnership with leading clinicians and creators.



MEDIA CONTACT

Shahnti Olcese Brook

Human Content

shahnti@human-content.com

Medlines Trailer

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