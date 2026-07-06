Ronald Stair Selected as Top Consulting Actuary of the Year By IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Ronald Stair at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Ronald Stair as Top Consulting Actuary of the Year 2026 for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With more than four decades of experience in the retirement planning and actuarial industry, Ronald K. Stair has firmly established himself as a leading expert in retirement plan design, actuarial consulting, and regulatory strategy. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ronald currently serves as Principal of Creative Plan Designs, a BPAS Company, and Senior Vice President and National Practice Leader at BPAS, where he oversees advanced retirement plan consulting, compliance strategy, and innovative plan design solutions while driving national growth initiatives.Throughout his career, Ronald has held senior leadership and advisory roles across consulting actuarial firms, third party administration organizations, and national professional councils. Through these positions, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership, deep technical expertise, and an unwavering commitment to helping employers maximize retirement outcomes within the law.Ronald’s areas of expertise include defined benefit plans, cash balance plans, 401(k) traditional and Roth plans, profit sharing, 403(b) and 457 plans, non-qualified deferred compensation plans, QDRO valuation, plan compliance, and advanced tax and estate integrated retirement strategies. Known for his candid insight, creative problem solving, and ability to translate complex regulations into actionable guidance, Ronald continues to earn the trust of clients and peers alike while delivering measurable, long-term results.Before embarking on his distinguished professional career, Ronald completed extensive academic training, earning a Doctor of Philosophy in Biophysics from New York University, a Master of Science in Mathematics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a Master’s degree in Taxation from William and Mary. This multidisciplinary education laid the foundation for his unique ability to blend mathematical rigor, scientific analysis, and tax strategy into retirement solutions that are both innovative and practical.Throughout his illustrious career, Ronald Stair has received numerous awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year, Ronald Stair will be considered for inclusion in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December 2026, he will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City for his selection as Top Consulting Actuary of the Year.Alongside his professional accomplishments, Ronald remains deeply engaged in the broader professional community. He is a Fellow of the Conference of Consulting Actuaries, a Fellow of the Royal Statistical Society, a Member of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, and an Official Member of the Forbes Finance Council, where he also contributes thought leadership. Through these affiliations, Ronald continues to shape industry dialogue, mentor professionals, and advance best practices in retirement planning and actuarial consulting.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing Ronald Stair for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Ronald is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ronald Stair attributes his success to his determination, work ethic, and mentors along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to continue guiding individuals and organizations in making informed, strategic retirement planning decisions. “Creative minds are rarely tidy. If your retirement plan depends on assumptions behaving, it’s already broken.”For more information, please visit: http://www.bpas.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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