SabaLinks Officially Certified as a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)

SabaLinks Inc. Achieves Official SBA Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) Program Certification, Unlocking New Partnerships in Cybersecurity for Government

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SabaLinks Inc. Achieves Official SBA Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) Program Certification, Unlocking New Strategic Partnerships in Cybersecurity for Government and Enterprise Clients

SabaLinks Inc. (UEI: EVEEX4HJ16L3; CAGE code:11J69), a cybersecurity and compliance consulting firm recognized for its hands-on expertise with federal, state, and local government agencies, proudly announces its official certification as a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

This milestone positions SabaLinks as a federally recognized partner for organizations seeking top-tier cybersecurity solutions while advancing their regulatory compliance and supplier diversity initiatives. With federal guidelines requiring at least 5% of all government contracting dollars to be awarded to WOSB-certified companies annually, SabaLinks now offers government agencies and prime contractors a streamlined pathway to meet these goals—including simplified access to sole-source and set-aside contracts in the cybersecurity sector.

“We’re excited to offer a direct, effective route for large enterprises and government institutions to work with a highly skilled, agile cybersecurity partner,” said Laureen Baddoo, Founder and CEO of SabaLinks. “As cyber threats escalate and compliance requirements become more complex, our mission is to deliver responsive, results-driven security strategies that empower clients to modernize securely and reach their diversity objectives.”

In today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape, partnering with a nimble, certified small business like SabaLinks ensures government and enterprise clients benefit from adaptive, targeted, and specialized defense strategies. SabaLinks’ team of industry veterans delivers cloud-focused, risk-based cybersecurity and compliance solutions that safeguard mission-critical assets, modernize IT environments, and help clients navigate complex regulatory demands.

The WOSB certification adds to an impressive roster of credentials for SabaLinks, which is also recognized as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), and as a Small, Women and Minority-Owned (SWaM) business by the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity.

SabaLinks supports public sector clients nationwide, delivering AI audits and assessments, cybersecurity risk management, cloud security governance, regulatory compliance, infrastructure security, and IT modernization. With active SAM registration, the company stands ready to assist agencies and enterprises with their most complex and urgent security challenges.

Partner with Us. To explore teaming or procurement solutions, reach out to us at info@sabalinks.com.

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About SabaLinks Inc.

Headquartered in Washington, DC, SabaLinks Inc. is a woman-owned cybersecurity and compliance consulting firm dedicated to helping commercial and government organizations protect digital assets, manage risk, achieve compliance, and modernize IT operations. Through agile delivery and technical excellence, SabaLinks empowers clients to strengthen their security posture for long-term operational success.

Core service areas include:

AI Audit Services & Intelligent Security Enablement

Governance, Program Management & IT Staff Augmentation

Zero Trust Compliance Training & Continuous Optimization

Infrastructure Security & IT Support

Cybersecurity & Compliance

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SabaLinks architects secure, high-availability hybrid and on-premises environments, proactively mitigating risk with advanced threat detection, endpoint defense, intelligent security enablement, and rigorous NIST compliance. Whether supporting defense or civilian agencies, SabaLinks delivers audit-ready operational continuity and an uncompromised regulatory posture.

Procurement POC: Elaine Alston

SabaLinks

Phone: (703) 814-0906

Email: info@sabalinks.com

Website: https://sabalinks.com

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