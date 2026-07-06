DOJO Air Launches Free Breath DOJO Community to Make Breathwork Training More Accessible

The Breath DOJO community is now live and available for free on Skool

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOJO Air is excited to announce the launch of The Breath DOJO , a free online community created to expand access to breathwork education and help more people experience the benefits of better breathing. Dedicated to helping people better understand and improve their health through breath-training, DOJO Air introduced The Breath DOJO as an extension of its mission to make effective breathing practices more accessible to everyone.Hosted on the Skool platform, The Breath DOJO gives members access to live coaching sessions, prerecorded breathwork classes, educational resources and a supportive community focused on making breath training a part of daily life.The Breath DOJO was designed for anyone looking to reduce stress, improve sleep, increase focus, support fitness goals and enhance overall health. Members can learn and practice a variety of breathing techniques while connecting with others committed to improving their physical and mental well-being.“Our goal is to build a community where curiosity thrives, questions are welcomed, and people can discover how breathwork supports every aspect of health and well-being,” states Ira Hayes, Founder of DOJO Air.This new community complements DOJO Air’s smart breath-training technology, which helps users measure, train and improve breathing performance through real-time feedback and data-driven insights. Together, the platform and community provide a comprehensive approach to helping people build healthier habits and achieve better physical and mental performance.“After two decades of teaching breathwork, I've learned that the real transformation happens through curiosity and community. We built this platform to be a place where we can continue learning together, ask better questions, explore the data behind our breath and shape the future of breathwork as one community,” says NamaSteve Hubbard, co-leader of the Breath DOJO alongside Hayes.The launch of The Breath DOJO represents an important step in DOJO Air’s mission to transform breathing from an unconscious habit into a trainable skill. Now live and free to join, The Breath DOJO combines expert-led instruction, educational resources and ongoing support to help more people use breathwork as a practical tool to improve how they feel, perform, recover and navigate daily life.To learn more about DOJO Air, please visit getdojoair.com.To join The Breath DOJO, please visit www.skool.com/the-breath-dojo-1680 About DOJO Health, Inc.Based in San Diego, Calif., DOJO Health, Inc., is the creator of DOJO Air, a smart breath-training device that tests, trains, and tracks lung performance using guided light feedback, volumetric breathing, and interactive data to improve respiratory health. DOJO Air is designed to turn breathing—one of the body’s most fundamental processes—into a trainable, trackable performance metric, empowering users to strengthen their lungs, regulate stress, and unlock better physical and mental performance through smarter breathing. Learn more at https://www.dojoair.com/ About NamaSteve HubbardNamaSteve Hubbard is a breathwork educator and wellness practitioner with more than 20 years of experience teaching the transformative power of conscious breathing. Throughout his career, he has helped thousands of individuals improve their physical performance, mental clarity, emotional resilience, and overall well-being through evidence-based breathing techniques and accessible instruction. As co-leader of the Breath DOJO alongside Ira Hayes (Co-Founder, DOJO Air), Hubbard is helping build a community where education extends beyond the product. Together, they are creating a collaborative space for practitioners, athletes, healthcare professionals, and newcomers to explore breathwork, discuss insights from Dojo Air's volumetric breathing data, share experiences, and help shape the future of breath-based wellness through ongoing learning and community engagement.

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