Governor Morrisey Directs National Guard to Begin Flood Debris Removal in Boone County ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey announced that the West Virginia National Guard will begin debris removal operations in Boone County on Monday, July 6, as recovery efforts continue following the recent flash flooding in southern West Virginia.

"From the beginning of this emergency, our administration has worked alongside local officials to provide resources where they're needed most," said Governor Patrick Morrisey. "The National Guard begins another phase of that effort by helping Boone County remove debris and continue the recovery process. We'll continue working with local officials to provide the resources they need as recovery moves forward."

Governor Morrisey declared a State of Emergency for Boone, Logan, and Raleigh counties on June 24 after severe storms and flash flooding caused significant damage across southern West Virginia.

At the Governor's direction and in response to a request from Boone County Emergency Management, Soldiers and Airmen with the West Virginia National Guard will deploy personnel and equipment to assist with removing flood debris from public rights-of-way in Boone County beginning Monday.

The National Guard is not authorized to operate on private property. Debris should be placed along the nearest public access street so it can be collected by Guard personnel.