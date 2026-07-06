Weekday lane closures on Highway 169/210 through Aitkin begin June 22 (June 16, 2026)

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BAXTER, Minn. – Travelers on both directions of Highway 169/210 through Aitkin will encounter lane closures and delays as roadwork begins Monday, June 22, advises the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The $1.3 million project will resurface (mill and pave) Highway 169 from Highway 210 to Westwood Drive in south Aitkin, and Highway 210 from west of Ninth Avenue to the Ripple River Bridge in Aitkin. The project also includes updates to sidewalks.

Work will take place Monday to Friday during daytime hours, weather permitting. Crews will begin with sidewalk construction, and motorists should expect shoulder closures along Highways 210 and 169 until that work is completed by July 2.

Beginning the week of July 6, motorists should be prepared for lane closures and flaggers throughout the work zone. Resurfacing will occur in segments, so expect the location of active work to shift as the project progresses.

All work is weather-dependent, and the schedule is subject to change.

MnDOT advises travelers to always slow down when approaching a work zone, then navigate through with care and caution. Other reminders:

Never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment

Obey posted speed limits; fine for a work zone violation is $300

Minimize distractions behind the wheel

When completed by mid-July, motorists will benefit from a smoother road surface and updated sidewalks along Highway 169/210 through Aitkin.

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