Fiona Ma, CPA, California State Treasurer to Keynote Inland Prosperity Conference 2026

Regional conference focused on small business & hosted by Inland Empire & Coachella Valley Women's Business Centers

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Inland Empire Women’s Business Center , in partnership with the Coachella Valley Women’s Business Center, will welcome Fiona Ma, CPA, California State Treasurer, as keynote speaker for the Inland Prosperity Conference 2026 on Friday, August 21, 2026, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM at Marriott Riverside at the Convention Center.Treasurer Ma will present Main Street Momentum: How Capital Access Builds Regional Prosperity, anchoring a high-impact day designed to help entrepreneurs and small business owners move from idea to launch, from survival to stability, and from stability to sustainable growth.Hosted by the Inland Empire & Coachella Valley Women’s Business Centers under the theme United for Business: Get Ready to Open, Grow and Lead, the conference will bring together business owners, funders, lenders, CDFIs, public agencies, chambers, procurement partners, and community leaders to strengthen the small business ecosystem across the Inland Empire, Coachella Valley, and surrounding communities.“Small business owners across our region are not just opening businesses - they are creating jobs, building wealth, serving families, and shaping the future of our local economy,” said Jackie Scott, Director of the Inland Empire Women’s Business Center. “The Inland Prosperity Conference is about momentum. We want attendees to walk in with ambition and walk out with access, relationships, practical next steps, and a clearer path to grow, lead, and succeed.”The conference offers an engaging mix of expert panels, breakout sessions, resource tables, networking, and action-oriented sessions focused on capital readiness, contracting, customer growth, communications, AI, succession planning, and women-owned business leadership.Conference highlights also include a featured Women-Owned Business Track focused on leadership, visibility, financial readiness, wealth-building, and long-term business value.The track will include Power on the Red Dot: A TEDx-Inspired Masterclass for Women Entrepreneurs, led by Sonali Fiske, Cultural Curator & Storytelling for BIPOC, TEDx Speaker & Producer, and Radio Talk show Host.Additional breakout programming includes Ready to Be Seen, Own Your Growth: The Small Steps That Build Big Momentum, led by Dr. Christiane Schroeter, Professor of Marketing and Entrepreneurship at Cal Poly, Fulbright Scholar, host of the Happy Healthy Hustle podcast, and TEDx speaker.Other sessions include the following plus more:- Opening Doors to Capital- What Women Are Building Across the Inland Empire and Coachella Valley- Contracts, Certifications, & Bigger Customers- Communications and AI for Growing Businesses- Legacy by Design: Plan Your Exit Strategy or Succession PlanThe Inland Prosperity Conference is open to all small business owners, entrepreneurs, startups, microbusinesses, main street businesses, contractors, service providers, makers, employers, growth-stage companies, funders, lenders, CDFIs, sponsors, and economic development partners.About the Inland Empire and Coachella Valley Women’s Business CentersThe Inland Empire Women’s Business Center and Coachella Valley Women’s Business Center help entrepreneurs and small business owners start, grow, and strengthen businesses across the Inland Empire, Coachella Valley, and surrounding communities. Through one-on-one advising, training, workshops, access-to-capital support, and practical business resources, the centers support women entrepreneurs, and all small business owners at every stage of development and expansion. The centers are programs of the Randall W. Lewis Center for Entrepreneurship and are supported in part by the U.S. Small Business Administration and the California Office of Small Business Advocate. For more information, visit iewbc.org and cvwbc.org. About the Randall W. Lewis Center for Entrepreneurship (RLCE)The Randall W. Lewis Center for Entrepreneurship (RLCE) at California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB) is dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses throughout the Inland Empire region. Founded to foster innovation and economic growth, the RLCE provides business counseling, access to funding, educational programs, and networking opportunities. Through its diverse services, the RLCE plays a critical role in shaping the future of business in the region, and has served more than 217,000 entrepreneurs, resulting in over $1 billion in regional economic impact.The top tier segments of the RLCE include the Women’s Business Centers (IEWBC.org) (CVWBC.org), the Small Business Development Center (IESBDC) (ociesmallbusiness.org/), International Trade Development Program (cbecasia.com), Entrepreneurial Resource Center – San Bernardino (entre.csusb.edu/content/ERCSB), Entrepreneurial Resource Center – Temecula (entre.csusb.edu/content/ERCT), Palm Desert Entrepreneurial Resource Center (pderc.org) and the Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards (spiritawardsie.com).For more information about the RLCE and its initiatives, please visit www.entre.csusb.edu

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