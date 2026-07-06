State Board of Elections Approves Eric Navagh as New Hanover County Elections Director

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC – The North Carolina State Board of Elections has approved the appointment of Eric Navagh to serve as Director of Elections for New Hanover County, effective July 1, 2026.

The appointment follows a unanimous recommendation of the bi-partisan New Hanover County Board of Elections during its regular meeting on June 16, 2026.

Navagh currently serves as Interim Elections Deputy Director for New Hanover County and has been with the Board of Elections since July 2025.

“Thank you to the New Hanover County Board of Elections for this opportunity to serve as Elections Director. I look forward to continuing to work alongside our committed staff and the hundreds of election officials in New Hanover County. Our team's focus continues to be on the very important work of administering accurate, safe and secure elections for our citizens,” Navagh said.