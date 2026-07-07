Newport Beach Facial Plastic Surgeon Discusses the Possibilities of Blepharoplasty for a More Rested, Vibrant Look

Double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Ali Sepehr, MD explains how blepharoplasty can help alleviate tired-looking eyes.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the most expressive features of the face, the eyes are often among the first areas to show visible signs of aging. Over time, a combination of factors can contribute to a persistently tired or aged look around the eyelid contours. Skin laxity, precipitated by the gradual loss of collagen and elastin, can cause the delicate eyelid skin to loosen and sag, while hooding — a condition in which excess skin droops over the natural eyelid crease and even rests on the lash line — may make the eyes appear heavy or partially closed. For many patients, these changes can be difficult to conceal regardless of their sleep quality or how diligent their skincare routine may be. Dr. Ali Sepehr, a double board-certified and fellowship-trained facial plastic surgeon in Newport Beach , sheds light on the ways in which upper and lower blepharoplasty can help patients alleviate tired-looking eyes and rediscover a brighter, more rested appearance with long-term results.As founder and Medical Director at OC Facial Plastic Surgery, Dr. Sepehr highlights how blepharoplasty can be tailored to recontour the upper eyelids, lower eyelids, or both regions depending on a patient's individual anatomy and goals. With upper blepharoplasty, patients can correct hooding and excess skin accumulation above the eyes. The procedure involves a carefully placed incision within the natural crease of the upper eyelid, through which redundant skin and protruding fat are addressed to restore a smoother, more open appearance to the eyes. In more pronounced cases, hooding can actually obstruct a patient's line of sight, meaning upper eyelid surgery may offer both aesthetic and functional benefits.Lower eyelid surgery can improve factors that commonly contribute to tired-looking eyes beneath the eyelids, such as puffiness, under-eye bags, and shadowing. These anatomical changes may become more apparent as the orbital septum continues to weaken with age. Depending on the degree of skin laxity present, Dr. Sepehr may approach the lower eyelid through an incision placed just beneath the lash line or through a transconjunctival incision made on the inside of the lower eyelid. Excess or displaced fat is smoothed and repositioned, puffiness is reduced, and the overall contour of the lower eyelid is refined for a more rested and refreshed result.For patients who are not yet ready for surgery, Dr. Sepehr also offers a range of non-surgical aesthetic treatments to address early signs of aging around the eyes, such as “crow’s feet” and frown lines. Early wrinkling can often be treated with injectable neuromodulators like BOTOX Cosmetic, Dysport, and DAXXIFY. Dermal fillers can also be utilized to replenish volume in thinning or sunken areas, if necessary. Dr. Sepehr emphasizes that consulting with an experienced facial plastic surgeon is the most effective way to discover the best possible combination of treatments to achieve a more energetic and vibrant look according to your concerns.About Ali Sepehr, MDBased in the Newport Beach and Orange County regions, Dr. Ali Sepehr specializes in aesthetic procedures of the head, face, and neck at OC Facial Plastic Surgery. As a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Sepehr’s extensive training includes completion of a renowned Fellowship in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Toronto. He was inducted into the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society and is an active member of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS). Dr. Sepehr is also an avid researcher and has authored numerous academic articles and textbook chapters to continue the scientific advancement of facial plastic surgery. He continues to educate medical students, fellows, and residents at the University of California Irvine Medical Center outside of his private practice. Dr. Sepehr is available for interview upon request.For more information about Dr. Sepehr and his practice, please visitorangecountyfacialplasticsurgery.com and facebook.com/ocfacialplastics.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.orangecountyfacialplasticsurgery.com/facial-rejuvenation/newport-beach-facial-plastic-surgeon-discusses-the-possibilities-of-blepharoplasty-for-a-more-rested-vibrant-look/ ###OC Facial Plastic Surgery - Ali Sepehr, MD360 San Miguel Drive, Suite 409Newport Beach, CA 92660Rosemont Media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.