New Memoir Examines How Intuition and Self-Reflection Can Lead to Personal Transformation

Ready to Listen?: A Spiritual Self-Help Memoir offers a thoughtful reminder that clarity often begins not by adding more noise, but by learning to listen. In a culture defined by constant distraction, endless opinions and information overload, author Leslie Lee Sanders believes many people have lost touch with the quiet inner voice that knows them best.

This is not glossy manifestation. It’s not spiritual cliché. It’s the hard, honest work of waking up after years of shrinking.” — Author Leslie Lee Sanders

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For years, Leslie Lee Sanders noticed patterns she couldn’t explain. Recurring signs. Meaningful coincidences. Intuitive nudges that arrived at pivotal moments. The more she paid attention, the harder they were to dismiss.

What began as curiosity eventually evolved into a profound spiritual awakening. By learning to trust her intuition and recognize the synchronicities guiding her path, Sanders transformed her life from one defined by self-doubt and external expectations into one rooted in authenticity, purpose and creative expression.

In her new book, Ready to Listen?: A Spiritual Self-Help Memoir, Sanders shares the deeply personal story behind that transformation, exploring how spiritual guidance, self-reflection and the courage to trust her inner knowing helped her reclaim her voice and create a life aligned with her deepest aspirations.

Her turning point didn’t happen at once. It unfolded through moments of increasing awareness of patterns, synchronicities and signs that gradually became a guiding force that reshaped her life.

“This is not glossy manifestation,” Sanders said. “It’s not spiritual cliché. It’s the hard, honest work of waking up after years of shrinking.”

Blending memoir, psychology and spiritual insight, Sanders explores:

• How burnout can be a message, not a failure

• How confronting hidden fears and limiting beliefs can accelerate spiritual growth

• Why shadow work is often the first step toward authentic self-expression

• The difference between fear’s noise and intuition’s quiet persistence

• What it means to reclaim your voice in a world that rewards your silence

Through her story, Sanders invites readers, especially women who’ve spent years performing strength, to stop overriding their own inner truth, dust off their dreams and reconnect with their power.

A Midwest Book Review calls Ready to Listen? “candid, insightful, exceptionally well written” with “a universal resonance.”

“I hope readers feel less alone in questioning their power to create change and more confident in themselves, their abilities and their intuition,” she added. “If someone finishes the book feeling empowered, braver, inspired and excited about their future, then it has done its work.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Leslie Lee Sanders resides in Arizona with her husband, three daughters and a wild beast she calls her imagination. She launched her writing career in 2005, publishing more than 30 books across multiple genres. Writing as L.L. Sanders, she crafts psychological thrillers and horror, while her works under Leslie Lee Sanders explore diverse romance and dystopian fiction, often blending genres in unexpected ways. With Ready to Listen?, Sanders makes her nonfiction debut.

She provides intuitive advice to empower others through her YouTube channel, Simplee Tarot (https://www.youtube.com/@SimpleeTarot).

For more information, please visit http://www.llsanders.com.

Ready to Listen?: A Spiritual Self-Help Memoir

ISBN-13: ‎979-8993513201

Available from: https://www.amazon.com/Ready-Listen-spiritual-self-help-memoir/dp/B0G5TJP2GK and other online retailers

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