Great Kids Launches Nurturing Sprouts to Help Programs Adapt to Today's Service Realities

COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great Kids, Inc. has announced the launch of Nurturing Sprouts, a topic-based parenting and child development curriculum designed to help professionals quickly find the right parenting guidance for each family while reducing preparation time and increasing flexibility.Developed in response to partner feedback and built from years of Great Kids implementation experience, Nurturing Sprouts gives professionals a flexible, topic-based way to bring parenting and child development support into everyday conversations with families.Ultimately, Nurturing Sprouts helps professionals spend less time navigating curriculum and more time strengthening the caregiver-child relationships that help children thrive.“Nurturing Sprouts was created to meet programs where they are,” said David Bird, Chief Executive Officer of Great Kids, Inc. “Programs are doing important work under very different conditions, and this curriculum gives professionals clear, usable guidance that helps them do their best work with families.”Rather than following a fixed sequence of lessons, professionals can respond to the needs that matter most to each family in the moment. Nurturing Sprouts can be used in one-on-one conversations, group settings, hybrid models, brief interactions, and sessions with or without children present.Nurturing Sprouts helps professionals:• Adapt conversations to each family's priorities• Spend less time preparing and more time engaging• Build stronger caregiver-child relationships• Maintain quality across changing staffing models• Deliver meaningful support in almost any service settingNurturing Sprouts supports work across the birth-to-five continuum and is designed for professionals serving families in home visiting, child welfare, family resource centers, community-based programs, school-based family engagement, healthcare-adjacent settings, and other family-serving environments.Nurturing Sprouts expands the Great Kids family of evidence-informed parenting solutions. Growing Great Kids offers a comprehensive, structured model with formal training and fidelity guidance, while Nurturing Sprouts provides a flexible, topic-based path for teams working across varied service settings, staffing models, and family needs.For more information, visit GreatKidsInc.org ###About Great KidsGreat Kids, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping communities nurture strong relationships between children and their caregivers. The organization provides evidence-based curricula, training, and resources to professionals working with children and families, with a focus on promoting positive parenting and family relationships.

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