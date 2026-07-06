Sarcoma Awareness Month Highlights the Challenges Faced by Individuals Living with Rare and Often Disabling Cancers

Sarcoma Awareness Month, Law Office of Justin C. Frankel is raising awareness about sarcoma, a rare form of cancer

CARLE PLACE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Law Office of Justin C. Frankel, P.C. Recognizes Sarcoma Awareness Month and the Importance of Disability Benefits for Those ImpactedIn recognition of Sarcoma Awareness Month, the Law Office of Justin C. Frankel, P.C. is raising awareness about sarcoma, a rare form of cancer that can have devastating physical, emotional, and financial consequences for patients and their families.Sarcoma is a group of cancers that develop in bones and soft tissues, including muscles, tendons, fat, blood vessels, nerves, and connective tissues. Although sarcomas account for only a small percentage of all cancer diagnoses, they often require aggressive treatment, including surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or a combination of these interventions.For many individuals, the effects of sarcoma extend far beyond the initial diagnosis. Chronic pain, fatigue, mobility limitations, cognitive impairments resulting from treatment, and the risk of recurrence can make it difficult—or impossible—to continue working. As a result, many sarcoma patients find themselves relying on short-term disability, long-term disability, or Social Security Disability benefits during their recovery and treatment.“Individuals diagnosed with sarcoma frequently face significant barriers when attempting to obtain the disability benefits they deserve,” said Justin C. Frankel, Esq., founder of the Law Office of Justin C. Frankel, P.C. “Even when a diagnosis is undisputed, insurance companies often focus on whether the claimant can still perform the duties of their occupation. Understanding the evidence needed to prove disability is critical.”Many disability insurance companies require claimants to provide detailed medical documentation demonstrating how their condition affects their ability to work. This often includes medical records, physician opinions, diagnostic imaging, treatment histories, functional capacity evaluations, and occupational evidence. Unfortunately, some legitimate claims are denied despite substantial medical support.Sarcoma Awareness Month serves as an important reminder that cancer patients face challenges that extend beyond medical treatment. The financial strain of lost income and the complexity of disability insurance claims can add significant stress during an already difficult time.The Law Office of Justin C. Frankel, P.C. encourages individuals diagnosed with sarcoma and other serious medical conditions to understand their rights under employer-sponsored disability insurance plans, individual disability policies, and Social Security Disability programs. Seeking experienced legal guidance early in the claims process can help ensure that important deadlines are met and critical evidence is properly submitted.Throughout Sarcoma Awareness Month, the firm joins patients, families, healthcare professionals, and advocacy organizations in promoting awareness, education, and support for those affected by this rare disease.About the Law Office of Justin C. Frankel, P.C.The Law Office of Justin C. Frankel, P.C. represents disability insurance claimants nationwide in long-term disability, ERISA disability, individual disability insurance, and disability benefit appeals. The firm is dedicated to helping disabled individuals secure and maintain the benefits they need and deserve.For more information, visit www.jfrankellaw.com or call (516) 222-1600.Media ContactJustin C. Frankel, Esq.Law Office of Justin C. Frankel, P.C.(516) 597-5740

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