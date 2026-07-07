'Just Like You & Me' Shares Inspirational Stories That Celebrate Human Experience and Foster Community

The nonprofit spotlights personal accounts of those who have overcome adversity as a means of encouraging and connecting with others.

When [people] hear these inspirational stories, they will feel connected to their neighbors as they realize there are other people who are ‘just like you and me.’” — Aleena Orban, executive director of Just Like You & Me

CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heart Brands, the parent of local businesses and nonprofits including A Blessed Path, Delta V Management, and ReliaRide Medical Transportation, today announced the launch of Just Like You & Me, a nonprofit organization dedicated to sharing inspirational stories of those who have beat the odds and persevered beyond challenging experiences.Just Like You & Me offers a platform for spotlighting powerful narratives of resilience, courage, and transformation. From living with a disability to overcoming illness, the nonprofit reveals detailed and personal accounts that connect with audiences on an authentic and meaningful level. Just Like You & Me believes shedding light on these inspirational stories can unite communities in shared love and connection.The importance of storytelling is a recurring theme for Aleena and Connor Orban, who serve in respective roles as executive director and president of Just Like You & Me, as they encountered incredible individuals through their personal lives and work operating ReliaRide Medical Transportation.“Watching my parents care for my brother, who lived with cerebral palsy, and witnessing the testimonies of the many amazing people we met through ReliaRide motivated us to find a way to spotlight similar lived experiences,” said Connor Orban, who also serves as president of Heart Brands. “We knew sharing these inspirational stories would be a vital resource for giving others the strength to overcome battles in their own lives.”Following in that vision, Just Like You & Me aspires to connect others through the reminder that hardships, in their many forms, are a shared part of the human experience.“We want to take people to the places they don’t want to go,” said Aleena Orban. “Through vulnerable questions, we can unearth the most genuine, raw, and impactful conversations related to people’s darkest moments – all in their own words.”Just Like You & Me elevates others as a way to strengthen the overall community, one story and one voice at a time.“We want to free people from the isolation and loneliness that can set in while facing their own struggles,“ Aleena Orban said. “When they hear these inspirational stories, they will feel connected to their neighbors as they realize there are other people who are ‘just like you and me.’”Just Like You & Me captures these stories through several mediums, including documentaries, podcast interviews, and written accounts. Content is directed and produced by Mike Villarreal, director of production and host of Just Like You & Me. The nonprofit also partnered with Innis Maggiore for assistance in developing a logo, brand identity, landing page, and intro/outro components for video content.Parent company Heart Brands seeks to make an infinite impact in the communities it serves. Just Like You & Me follows in that mission with a long-term vision of inspirational storytelling that will continue in perpetuity.“As a brand, Just Like You & Me will develop lasting recognition through the stories themselves rather than a following related to a single host or producer,” said Connor Orban. “We plan to incorporate multiple hosts as a mechanism for keeping the emphasis on a broader scope of fostering love, connection, and unity within our community.”Regardless of its expansion possibilities, the goal remains for the nonprofit to continue operating and honoring inspirational stories at the local level. Through a grassroots approach, Just Like You & Me believes it can best capture the beauty found in its own backyard.“You can get involved in any business and allow it to be just another business,” said Aleena Orban. “But we don’t believe in creating another company for the sake of adding to a portfolio. We view it as another way to improve the place we call home.”As it continues to evolve, the organization hopes to extend its impact from content to action by using its network to host fundraisers in support of highlighted individuals to provide vital resources such as wheelchairs, educational scholarships, and more.Since its launch, Just Like You & Me has produced and published several inspirational stories available for viewing at https://jlyam.org/ . You can show your support for fostering hope and resilience by donating to the Just Like You & Me Production Fund About Just Like You & MeJust Like You & Me is dedicated to sharing the stories of individuals who have displayed resilience, courage, and transformation by overcoming hardships. By highlighting these inspirational stories, the nonprofit organization spotlights the importance of shared love, connection, and community through the authentic accounts of others’ lived experiences. Testimonials are captured through a variety of mediums, including documentaries, podcasts, and written accounts. Just Like You & Me is part of the Heart Brands family, which includes other organizations such as A Blessed Path, Delta V Management, ReliaRide Medical Transportation, and others. Learn how you can support Just Like You & Me at https://jlyam.org/

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