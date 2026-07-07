PrescriberNow Launches the Telehealth Platform Built Around Local Pharmacies

Visit online with licensed clinicians, prescriptions filled by the local pharmacy.

We created PrescriberNow to prove that great care can come from the pharmacist right down the street.” — Patrick Doughty, Founder

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PrescriberNow , a HIPAA compliant digital health platform, announced its national launch today, introducing a fundamentally different approach to online care. While big telehealth funnels patients to far-off mail order services, PrescriberNow keeps both prescriptions and patient care within the community.After a brief online visit with one of their licensed, board certified clinicians, approved prescriptions are routed straight to the patient’s neighborhood pharmacy for same day pickup, and in most cases within minutes.The experience is effortless. A patient starts online and completes a short intake. A licensed clinician reviews it, typically within minutes. Upon approval, the prescription goes directly to the patient’s local pharmacy. If the patient is not sure of which pharmacy, they can scan a partner pharmacy’s QR code. No waiting rooms, no appointments, no week-long shipping, and no national chain pulling the patient away from their community pharmacist.For the independent pharmacies that anchor neighborhoods nationwide, PrescriberNow is a modern digital front door: a steady stream of new patients and prescription volume, a branded online presence, and a homegrown alternative patients can turn to in lieu of the mail order players that have spent a decade siphoning away local customers.“For years, big telehealth made people feel like care only existed somewhere else,” said Patrick Doughty, Founder of PrescriberNow. “We created PrescriberNow to prove that great care can come from the pharmacist right down the street, the one who already knows you. We’re bringing modern digital health tools to independent pharmacies so communities stay at the heart of healthcare.”PrescriberNow is now open to independent and community pharmacies nationwide. Pharmacies can join in minutes and go live in days with a free marketing kit and a pharmacy specific QR code that turns foot traffic into routed visits.PrescriberNow LLC is a HIPAA compliant, clinician led telehealth platform that connects patients with licensed, board certified providers and routes approved prescriptions to local independent pharmacies. By keeping fulfillment in the community rather than at mail order warehouses, PrescriberNow expands access to convenient, high quality care while strengthening the role of the neighborhood pharmacy 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

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