VentaPak Introduces the Breeze 25™ Backpack—A New Backpack Designed Around Airflow, Comfort, and Cooler Carrying

VentaPak Design

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After helping thousands of backpack users stay cooler with its innovative detachable backpack ventilation frame, VentaPak today announced the launch of the VentaPak Breeze 25™, an everyday backpack that integrates the company's patented-style ventilation concept directly into the backpack itself.

Unlike conventional backpacks that rest directly against the wearer's back—trapping heat, sweat, and discomfort—the Breeze 25 features an integrated detachable VentaPak Airflow Frame that creates open space between the backpack and the user's back. The result is significantly improved airflow, enhanced comfort, and better weight distribution throughout the day.

"Most backpacks haven't fundamentally changed in decades," said Mark Dingle, founder of VentaPak. "People have simply accepted that carrying a backpack means ending up with a hot, sweaty back. We wanted to rethink that experience from the ground up."

The Breeze 25 builds upon the success of the original VentaPak Backpack Spacer, which allows users to add ventilation to backpacks they already own. After years of customer feedback, VentaPak designed a backpack where the ventilation system is fully integrated while remaining removable for maximum flexibility.

Key Features

-Integrated detachable VentaPak Airflow Frame

-Superior ventilation that promotes continuous airflow between the backpack and the user's back

-Reduced heat and perspiration during commuting, travel, hiking, biking, and everyday use

-Improved carrying comfort through more ergonomic weight distribution

-25-liter capacity expandable to 40L designed for everyday carry

-Roll-top design with modern styling also with zipper side access to cargo

-One Backpack for Nearly Every Activity

The Breeze 25 was designed as a versatile backpack for a wide variety of uses, including:

-Daily commuting

-Office and business travel

-College and school

-Cycling and bike commuting

-Hiking and outdoor recreation

-International travel

-Photography and everyday carry

Whether navigating a city during a summer commute or hiking on a warm trail, the Breeze 25 helps users stay cooler and more comfortable throughout the day.

Building on a Proven Innovation

VentaPak first gained attention with its original Backpack Spacer, a lightweight accessory that attaches to most existing backpacks to create ventilation and improve comfort. The product has earned thousands of customers and has been featured by leading media including ABC, CBS Mornings, WIRED, and The New York Times Wirecutter.

The Breeze 25 represents the company's next evolution—bringing those same airflow benefits into a backpack designed specifically around the technology.

"Our mission is simple," said Dingle. “We want to create the most ventilated and comfortable backpack on the market.”

Availability

The VentaPak Breeze 25 is available now through VentaPak's website and Amazon.

For more information, visit VentaPak.com.

About VentaPak

VentaPak designs innovative backpack comfort solutions that improve airflow, reduce heat buildup, and enhance carrying comfort. The company's products help commuters, travelers, students, cyclists, hikers, and outdoor enthusiasts enjoy a cooler, drier, and more ergonomic backpack experience.

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