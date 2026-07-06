I-90 Hansen Road overpass replacement work in Moses Lake starts July 7; demolition starts July 27

MOSES LAKE – Work will soon be underway to replace the Interstate 90 Hansen Road overpass which has been closed since January.

The Washington State Department of Transportation and construction crews will start work on the existing overpass at exit 174 on Tuesday, July 7. Drivers will experience weekday intermittent lane closures until demolition of the bridge begins on July 27.

Demolition traffic detours (begins July 27)

During demolition, there will be a full closure on I-90 for several days with detours in place

Eastbound I-90 travelers will need to take Hiawatha Road at exit 169 and use the frontage road to access the south side of I-90.

Westbound travelers on I-90 may use the off- and on-ramps to continue onto I-90.

Westbound traffic cannot access the south side of I-90 and must use exit 169 Hiawatha Road and turn around.

Construction traffic detours (Mid-August through December/January)

Once the bridge is demolished and construction of the new bridge starts, I-90 will reopen to traffic, but will have single-lane closures 24/7. Signs will guide travelers through the construction zone.

Access to the south side of I-90 will remain open for eastbound travelers.

Westbound travelers will need to use exit 169 at Hiawatha and turn around.

The overpass was closed on Jan. 17 after a regularly scheduled bridge inspection found significant deterioration. The deterioration was so extensive that replacement, rather than repair, was the best option.

Crews will work on an accelerated timeline during construction and hope to have the new overpass open to the public as early as late December or early January. Updates on the project will be shared on the project webpage. Check the real-time travel map for current travel conditions. Travelers can also sign up to receive email updates regarding progress, or follow us on X.