Lane Closures Scheduled on Interstate 29 and S.D. Highway 115 near Dell Rapids
For Immediate Release:
Monday, July 6, 2026
Contact:
Jason Stefanyuk, Project Engineer, 605-400-5309
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. – On Wednesday, July 8, 2026, lane closure will be placed on Interstate 29 from mile marker 70 to 62, and on S.D. Highway 115 for three miles near Dell Rapids. The planned lane closures are expected to remain in place through mid-November 2026.
The project includes repairing damaged concrete and asphalt sections along the driving lanes and shoulders on both I-29 and Highway 115.
Travel Impacts:
Motorists should be prepared for delays during repair operations. Drivers are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lanes, and to slow down through the work zone.
Motorists should expect congestion, very slow speeds, and/or stopped traffic conditions during the early morning and late afternoon traffic peaks.
The prime contractor for this $2.4 million project is BX Civil and Construction (BXCC) of Dell Rapids, SD. The overall project completion date for several repair projects is Friday, Nov. 20, 2026.
About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.
For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.
Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.
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