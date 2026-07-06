North portion of Busch Conservation Area Lake 34 to close July 6 for dam repairs

Body

St. CHARLES, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will close the northern portion of Lake 34 on the August A. Busch Conservation Area in St. Charles starting July 6 to complete repairs on the lake’s dam.

The project will address damage on the dam’s slope which has accumulated in recent years. MDC estimates the work will be completed by March 2027, depending on weather.

The lake’s north shore and dam, the northernmost parking lot, and the surrounding area and road will be closed during construction.

The ADA dock and remaining portions of the lake will still be accessible to the public for bank fishing throughout the construction project.

MDC recommends that the public check the area’s webpage at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zvd for additional updates.

The August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area consists of 6,950 acres, including 27 fishable lakes and ponds totaling 550 acres. It is in St. Charles at 2360 Highway D, two miles west of Highway 94.