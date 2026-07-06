Sunflowers now blooming at MDC’s Columbia Bottom Conservation Area

Body

SPANISH LAKE, Mo.—Sunflower lovers will have the opportunity once again to view and photograph amazing sunflower displays this summer at Columbia Bottom and Weldon Spring Conservation Areas (CA).

Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) work crews have planted extra sunflower stands in addition to the traditional dove management fields on Columbia Bottom again this year. These viewing fields are close to and easily spotted from the road and intended to provide convenient access for taking photos.

MDC crews stagger the timing of the plantings throughout the 4,300-acre area to spread their blooming periods out over a longer period. Sunflowers usually take about 60 days from planting to flowering. At the peak of their 10-day blooming period, each planting decorates the area with vibrant bursts of gold. This strategy ensures sunflowers will be blooming successively somewhere on the area through at least mid-August. Signs posted along area roads will direct visitors to the current fields in bloom.

Columbia Bottom CA is located at 801 Strodtman Road. The area can be reached by taking the Riverview Drive Exit from I-270 and travelling north approximately three miles. Columbia Bottom is open every day from a half hour before sunrise until a half hour past sunset.

Those in St. Charles County might want to see the sunflower plantings on Weldon Spring Conservation Area off Highway 94. MDC staff have planted sunflowers for dove management along the road to the Missouri River boat ramp. These sunflowers will bloom by mid-July.

MDC reminds visitors not to pick the sunflowers. Vehicles should park in designated parking lots or on the shoulders and avoid blocking roadways or gates. MDC also reminds visitors to pack out any items they bring with them for the consideration of others.

Showy sunflower fields have been an annual tradition at both conservation areas. MDC staff have been planting sunflowers for years as part of their management for mourning doves. The areas are popular for dove hunting each September. The large flowers supply seeds that entice the birds, and their lofty stalks create cover for the hunters who pursue them. Sunflowers also benefit a wide variety of other birds and pollinators. They lure plenty of photographers, too.

The common sunflower (Helianthus annulus) is an extremely large and showy member from the same plant family as daisies. The impressive height and brilliant yellow rays of a single sunflower are a striking sight. Uniform rows of hundreds can be positively mesmerizing. Sunflower fields are always a popular draw for sightseers, nature buffs, and photographers.