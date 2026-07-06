KERA Ceramic Bur Collection

Deutsche Dental Technologien Showcases KERA Ceramic Burs and Root Tip Extraction Forceps at 2026 FAP/FPA Joint Meeting

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deutsche Dental Technologien , the premier U.S. distributor of premium German-engineered dental instruments, today unveiled its new KERA line of high-performance ceramic burs and specialized Rescue-Line root tip extraction forceps at the joint meeting of the Florida Association of Periodontists (FAP) and the Florida Prosthodontic Association (FPA).The KERA line represents a significant advancement in dental instrumentation, combining the precision craftsmanship of German manufacturing with modern ceramic technology. Weighing up to 60% less than traditional carbide cutters, KERA premium German ceramic burs deliver superior milling behavior, reduced vibration, and outstanding control. Their extreme hardness and high fracture toughness make them ideal for fast, precise processing of dental prosthetics.The RESCUE-LINE Root Tip Extraction Forceps are precision-crafted for minimally invasive root tip retrieval, these forceps feature specialized enhanced grips that provide secure hold with reduced trauma to surrounding tissues. Ideal for complex extraction cases common in periodontal and implant workflows.“German engineering has always set the standard for dental precision, and our new KERA line takes that legacy to the next level,” said James Belshe, CEO, Deutsche Dental Technologien. “We are thrilled to showcase these instruments at this important multidisciplinary meeting. The KERA series addresses the growing demand for advanced tools that support aesthetic integration and long-term clinical success.”Attendees of the joint meeting, themed “The Art of Integration: Multidisciplinary Management in Aesthetic Design,” can explore the KERA and RESCUE-LINE instruments at the Deutsche Dental Technologien booth. Deutsche Dental Technologien continues to expand its portfolio of premium instruments that help clinicians achieve predictable, high-quality outcomes with greater efficiency.About Deutsche Dental TechnologienDeutsche Dental Technologien (DDT) is dedicated to bringing the highest quality German-manufactured dental burs, instruments, and tools to the North American market. With a focus on precision, innovation, and reliability, DDT serves as the trusted U.S. source for professionals seeking instruments that elevate clinical performance. For more information, visit deutschedt.com.Media Contact:James BelsheDeutsche Dental TechnologienPhone: 917.480.2682Email: sales@deutschedt.comVisit us at the Florida Association of Periodontists (FAP) / Florida Prosthodontic Association (FPA) Joint Meeting, July 17-18, 2026, at the Conrad Hilton Orlando.

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