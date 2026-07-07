Diversified Trust Announces Memphis Leadership Appointments Following Intentional Succession Planning

Diversified Trust's (from left to right) Memphis office Managing Principal Brad Crawford and Memphis office COO Tucker Carr.

Memphis office announces new leadership, building on a strong foundation of collaboration and long-term growth.

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diversified Trust , an employee-owned wealth management firm, today announced new leadership appointments in its Memphis office, reflecting continued momentum and a longstanding commitment to thoughtful succession planning. These transitions underscore the firm’s focus on continuity and its strong tradition of developing leaders from within.As part of this carefully planned transition, Brad Crawford has been named Managing Principal of the Memphis office. Crawford has played a key role alongside Brook Lester, who served as Managing Principal, for many years. Brad is a trusted partner to clients and colleagues across the firm as well as a valued member of the Memphis community. His deep institutional knowledge and perspective, shaped by years of trusted leadership, position him well to guide the office into its next chapter.Joining Crawford in leading the office, Tucker Carr has been named Chief Operating Officer for the Memphis office. Carr is an integral member of the Memphis team, known for his collaborative approach and strong operational insight. In this role, he will focus on bringing teams together and ensuring the Memphis office remains strongly aligned for continued growth and client service.As announced earlier this year, Brook Lester will transition to serve as President of Diversified Trust effective January 1, 2027. For several years, Lester has led the Memphis office as Managing Principal, strengthening its team, elevating service standards and reinforcing a culture rooted in excellence and collaboration.“Leading the Memphis office has been one of the great privileges of my career,” said Lester. “I am proud of the strength of this team and what we’ve built together. It’s a foundation that will continue to serve our clients and our colleagues well in the years ahead.”“Brad and Tucker reflect the strength of our Memphis team and the culture we have built over time,” Lester added. “I've worked closely with both of them for many years, and I'm excited to see them step into these roles and continue building on that momentum.”“This leadership transition reflects the strength of our culture and the depth of talent we have developed over time,” said Lee Gibson, President of Diversified Trust. “Brad and Tucker exemplify the values that define our firm: thoughtful leadership, collaboration and a long-term commitment to clients and one another. They are well positioned to guide the Memphis office forward.”About Diversified TrustDiversified Trust is an independent wealth management firm providing investment management, trust and estate administration and advisory services to individuals, families and institutions. The firm is committed to thoughtful advice, long-term relationships and helping clients navigate complexity with confidence.Learn more at www.diversifiedtrust.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.