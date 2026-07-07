AZOTEQ ANNOUNCES LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH IMMERSION ENABLING ADVANCED HAPTICS FOR NEXT-GEN COMPUTER MOUSE PERIPHERALS

This Immersion license provides our customers with the broadest possible toolkit for haptic sensations and also protection against IP infringement for their mouse designs” — Jean Viljoen, Azoteq CSO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Azoteq, a pioneer in sensor fusion, today announced it has entered into a patent licensing agreement with Immersion Corporation. The agreement grants Azoteq the right to utilize Immersion’s patented haptic and touch-feedback technologies to integrate rich tactile sensations into a family of Integrated Circuits (ICs) for the computer mouse application encompassing the entire mouse body, including scroll wheels and click buttons.

Azoteq’s highly integrated IC product portfolio features both standalone drivers and industry-first unique sensor-driver combinations. By pairing Linear Resonant Actuator (LRA) drivers with capacitive, inductive, and Hall-effect sensors into a compact, unified chipset, Azoteq sets a new industry benchmark for ultra-low power consumption, high-speed, and precision performance, making advanced tactile feedback features commercially viable for mass-market applications that were previously cost-prohibitive.

"This Immersion license provides our customers with the broadest possible toolkit for haptic sensations and also protection against IP infringement for their mouse designs," said Jean Viljoen, CSO at Azoteq. "This cements Azoteq's position as a true one-stop -shop for hardware, accelerating design cycles and empowering industrial designers to deliver highly sophisticated user experiences in a computer peripheral used by billions of people every day."

Azoteq and the Azoteq logo are trademarks of Azoteq. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2026 Azoteq. All rights reserved.

About Azoteq

Azoteq is a leading fabless semiconductor company specializing in single-chip multi-sensor solutions. Backed by over two decades of expertise in capacitive, inductive and Hall sensing, the company delivers next-generation user interface innovations for consumer electronics, industrial and physical AI applications, including humanoid robotics. For additional details, technical specifications, or sample requests, visit azoteq.com or email info@azoteq.com.

About Immersion Corporation

Immersion was incorporated in 1993 in California and reincorporated in Delaware in 1999.

The Company is a leading provider of touch-feedback technology, also known as haptics. The Company accelerates and scales haptic experiences by providing haptic technology for mobile, automotive, gaming, and consumer electronics. Haptic technology creates immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users’ sense of touch. Learn more at www.immersion.com.

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