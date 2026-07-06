Ramos Law Group, PLLC Provides Houston and The Woodlands Families with Trusted Divorce Legal Representation

Compassionate guidance and aggressive advocacy for every stage of your divorce

We protect the things that matter most” — - Ramos Law Group

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ramos Law Group, PLLC, a family law firm based in Houston, Texas, is proud to serve individuals and families throughout the greater Houston area and The Woodlands with compassionate, experienced, and results-driven divorce legal representation. Led by Board-Certified family law attorney Mary E. Ramos, the firm has become one of the most respected family law practices in the state.Families facing divorce in the Houston area deserve more than a generalist attorney who handles occasional family cases on the side. Whether you are searching for a Houston divorce lawyer to guide you through a high-conflict split or a The Woodlands divorce attorney with the skill and experience to protect your rights, Ramos Law Group is ready to help.What Houston and The Woodlands Families Should Know About DivorceDivorce is one of the most significant legal events a person can go through, and navigating it without knowledgeable legal counsel can have lasting consequences. Texas has its own set of laws governing divorce, and understanding the basics can help families make more informed decisions from the start.One of the most important things to understand about divorce in Texas is that it is a community property state. This means that most assets and debts acquired during a marriage are considered jointly owned and subject to division. However, “just and right” division does not always mean a 50/50 split. Courts consider a range of factors, including each spouse’s earning capacity, the length of the marriage, and fault in the breakup of the marriage. An experienced attorney can help ensure that the division works in your favor.Additionally, to file for divorce in Texas, at least one spouse must have lived in the state for a minimum of six months and in the county where the petition is filed for at least 90 days. Most Texas divorces are also subject to a mandatory 60-day waiting period after filing before a divorce can be finalized, though exceptions may apply in cases involving family violence.Why Choose Ramos Law Group?There are countless family law attorneys in Houston and the surrounding areas. Ramos Law Group stands apart for several reasons that matter when your future is on the line:Board-Certified Leadership. Founding attorney Mary E. Ramos is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, a distinction held by very few Houston lawyers.100% Family Law Focus. Ramos Law Group is entirely dedicated to family law. That means deep familiarity with the judges who handle family law cases, efficient representation, and a level of experience that a generalist attorney simply cannot offer.Unwavering Commitment to Privacy. The firm understands that many clients, particularly prominent business leaders and public figures, are sensitive to reputational concerns. Ramos Law Group takes extraordinary care to protect client privacy throughout the entire divorce process.Transparent, Efficient Billing. Divorce is already financially stressful. The firm is committed to solving legal problems efficiently, recommending simple solutions when available, and never dragging out disputes unnecessarily.As a trusted Houston divorce attorney and The Woodlands divorce lawyer, Mary E. Ramos and her team are skilled in handling a full range of divorce-related matters, including high-conflict divorces, complex property division, custody disputes, post-decree modifications, and cases involving fathers’ rights. The firm is particularly known for helping clients reestablish visitation or custody in complicated or alienated situations.About the Firm:Ramos Law Group, PLLC is a Houston-based family law firm founded by Mary E. Ramos, a Board-Certified Family Law attorney with over two decades of experience. The firm focuses exclusively on family law, providing representation in divorce, child custody, property division, and post-decree matters. From its Houston roots, the firm has expanded to serve clients in The Woodlands, Austin, Dallas, and San Antonio.Mary E. Ramos is a two-time Texas Super Lawyer honoree (2023, 2024) and has been recognized repeatedly by H Texas Magazine, Expertise LLC, AVVO, and the Better Business Bureau for her excellence in family law. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas Family Law Section, the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists, the Houston Bar Association, the Mexican American Bar Association of Houston, and several other distinguished professional organizations.

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