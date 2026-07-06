UPDATE: Y Bridge Over East Tebo Creek in Henry Co. to CLOSURE Postponed to Week of July 27

Henry County – Contractor crews are set to CLOSE the Henry County Route Y bridge over East Tebo Creek south of Windsor for up to 73 days (nearly a month and a half) beginning the week of July 27 to replace the bridge, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Originally, the plan was to close the bridge this week, but that was postponed due recent heavy rain.

Crews will demolish the existing single-lane bridge and replace it with a new structure. The new bridge will be four feet wider than the current one to accommodate two (2) lanes. In addition, the contractor will add new barrier walls on both sides of the bridge along with guardrail and new permanent pavement striping.

This bridge was built in 1934 and is in a deteriorating condition. Approximately 604 vehicles cross the bridge daily.

Traffic Impacts:

All lanes of Route Y will be CLOSED over East Tebo Creek for the duration of the project

Drivers will have access to driveways and entrances at either end of the bridge, but will not be able to drive through the work zone

Drivers will be directed along a signed detour using Missouri Route 52 Henry Country Route OO and Henry County Route Y

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone

Drivers should consider alternate routes during the project

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

Weather and/or construction delays could alter the work schedule.

This work is part of a three-year project to improve 20 bridges in seven (7) counties in west central Missouri. Of the 20 bridges in the project, known as the Kaysinger Basin Bridge Bundle, fourteen (14) bridges will be replaced and six (6) bridges will receive major rehabilitation work. On average, these bridges have been in place for 70 years.

More information about this project can be found on the project website – Kaysinger Basin Bridge Bundle.

Project Details:

Prime Contractor – The ESS Team Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. – Columbia Bartlett & West – Topeka, Kans.

Total Project Cost: $38 million

Contract Completion Date: November 15, 2027

The ESS Team is a partnership of engineering and construction firms that will design and construct the project with oversight by MoDOT and the Federal Highway Administration.

For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.

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