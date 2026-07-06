The World Pickleball Convention Returns to the Palm Beach Convention Center

The largest gathering of pickleball in the sport's history.

With national brand support and thousands of attendees expected, the event will generate meaningful economic impact and further position The Palm Beaches as a premier destination” — Gillian Constable, Palm Beach Sports Commission

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 World Pickleball Convention & Conference is officially set to return to the Palm Beach Convention Center October 16–18, 2026, bringing with it the largest gathering of pickleball industry leaders, facility operators, retailers, and fans in the sport’s history. With record-breaking attendance expected, the Convention Center has expanded security and crowd‑management operations to accommodate the surge of visitors.This year’s event features an impressive lineup of major corporate sponsors and partners, including Humana , American Express, Pepsi, Mission 1o2, and 2AG, underscoring the sport’s explosive growth and mainstream momentum. Hundreds of exhibitors will showcase cutting-edge products, new technologies, and innovations shaping the future of pickleball and padel.More than 50 expert industry speakers will take the stage throughout the three-day event, delivering education, insights, and trend forecasting for professionals across the racquet‑sports ecosystem. Humana will present the Opening Keynote, delivered by Dr. Tamara Smith, whose address will highlight pickleball’s impact on community health, active aging, and wellness engagement nationwide.The 2026 Convention is expected to draw a diverse and influential mix of attendees, including: Pickleball & Padel facilities, country clubs & resort operators, retail buyers from major big-box chains, independent retailers and pro shops, industry manufacturers & distributors as well as thousands of fans and players from across the United States and abroad.Attendees can also enjoy daily fashion shows in the expo hall, spotlighting leading activewear designers unveiling the newest pickleball styles, performance fabrics, and on‑court trends. In addition to the massive expo, the convention will host daily tournaments including the National Pickleball League's National Championships. There will also be high‑energy celebrity exhibitions, and free pickleball clinics right inside the expo hall—bringing nonstop excitement and interactive experiences to the show floor.“Pickleball’s rapid growth throughout Palm Beach County makes it a natural fit for an event of this scale, and the World Pickleball Convention & Conference reflects the sport’s continued momentum,” said the Gillian Constable of the Palm Beach County Sports Commission . “With national brand support and thousands of attendees expected, the event will generate meaningful economic impact and further position The Palm Beaches as a premier destination for marquee sporting events.”With the sport continuing its meteoric rise, the Convention has become the premier annual gathering for business leaders, facility owners, investors, and enthusiasts looking to connect, collaborate, and capitalize on the booming pickleball economy.Attendees can explore the expo hall, featuring hundreds of products and exhibitors, from only $25, making it one of the most accessible major sports conventions in the country. Full conference passes, VIP experiences, and specialty workshops will also be available.Widely recognized as the premier gathering for the pickleball industry, the World Pickleball Convention & Conference is the largest and most influential event dedicated to the business, culture, and future of pickleball. Hosted annually at the Palm Beach Convention Center, the event brings together industry leaders, facility operators, retailers, athletes, and fans for three days of education, networking, product discovery, and celebration of the fastest-growing sport in America. Tickets will be available to purchase in advance beginning Wednesday, July 8th, by visiting https://www.nationalpickleballexpo.com

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