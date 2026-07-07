Pain Monitoring Data to be Available in Hospital EHRs through Philips Capsule

Pain monitoring data obtained via Medasense’s PMD-200™ patient monitor and its NOL-Nociception Level Index® to be available in hospital EHRs through Philips Capsule

The integration enables streaming of the patient’s NOL-Nociception Level Index® data to EHRs, supporting personalized analgesia in surgery and critical care.

Integrating the PMD-200 with Philips Capsule MDIP, anesthesiologists & intensivists can have nociception data automatically documented in the patient record, supporting data-driven decision-making.” — Galit Zuckerman, CEO of Medasense Biometrics

US, ISRAEL, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Objective pain-monitoring data obtained via Medasense’s PMD-200™ patient monitor and its NOL-Nociception Level Indexcan now be documented and accessed alongside other patient data within hospital electronic health records (EHRs) and clinical information systems, giving clinicians a more complete view of patient status and supporting data-driven analgesia management. Medasense Biometrics announced today that the new capability is enabled through the integration of its PMD-200™ monitor with Philips Capsule Medical Device Information Platform (MDIP).The PMD-200 is the first and only FDA-authorized monitor that gives clinicians an objective, real-time measure of a patient's pain response under general anesthesia and sedation — enabling more precise, personalized analgesia, helping to avoid both under- and over-medication and improve perioperative outcomes. At its core is the NOL Index, an AI-driven, multi-parameter index on a 0–100 scale that continuously quantifies the patient's nociceptive (physiological pain response) state using physiological data acquired from a non-invasive finger probe. This gives anesthesiologists and intensivists an objective pain signal alongside the hemodynamic and respiratory parameters they already monitor. The integration with Philips Capsule MDIP now ensures that this continuous nociception data is automatically captured in real time, and documented together with other vital signs in the patient's EHR, eliminating the need for manual transcription and supporting a complete, real-time clinical picture.The Philips Capsule MDIP is the industry's leading vendor-neutral medical device integration platform, installed in more than 4,300 healthcare facilities worldwide. It captures streaming clinical data from over 1,200 unique medical device models and transforms it into actionable information for care management, surveillance, and documentation."Connectivity to the electronic health record is a critical enabler for the adoption of nociception-guided analgesia in routine clinical practice," said Galit Zuckerman, CEO of Medasense Biometrics. "By integrating the PMD-200 with Philips Capsule MDIP, we are removing a key barrier to seamless clinical workflow integration. Anesthesiologists and intensivists can now have the NOL Index automatically documented in the patient record alongside hemodynamic and respiratory data, supporting data-driven decision-making, quality improvement initiatives, and real-world evidence generation. This integration reflects our commitment to making nociception monitoring as accessible and interoperable as any other standard-of-care parameter in the operating room and ICU."The PMD-200 device driver is now available through the Philips Capsule MDIP platform for deployment at customer sites.Key Benefits of the Integration• Automated EMR documentation: The NOL Index and trend data are streamed directly to the patient's electronic health record, eliminating manual data entry and reducing transcription errors.• Vendor-neutral interoperability: Through Philips Capsule MDIP, the PMD-200 data can be routed to any major EHR system — including Epic, Oracle/Cerner, MEDITECH, and others — using established, industry standard communication protocols.• Clinical surveillance and analytics: NOL Index data becomes available for integration into hospital clinical surveillance and analytics platforms, enabling proactive patient safety workflows.• Real-world evidence support: Continuous, timestamped NOL data captured in the EHR creates a foundation for retrospective research, quality improvement studies, and real-world evidence generation to further validate nociception-guided analgesia protocols.• Streamlined clinical workflow: Clinicians can access the NOL Index within the same interface they use for all other patient monitoring data, reducing cognitive burden and supporting a unified view of the patient's physiological status.About Medasense and NOL Technology• Medasense ( www.medasense.com ) offers an AI technology that enables clinicians to optimize and personalize pain control and avoid overmedication. Medasense’s flagship product, the PMD-200™ with its NOL - Nociception Level Index, is a unique platform that objectively monitors and quantifies the patient’s pain response by means of artificial intelligence and a proprietary non-invasive sensor platform.• The PMD-200 is used to optimize pain management in critical care and operating rooms settings, where patients are unable to communicate.• Clinical studies have demonstrated its impact on patient safety and outcomes, including opioid sparing and reduced post-operative pain.• The PMD-200 is commercially available in the US, Europe, Canada, Latin America and Israel.Website: www.medasense.com

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