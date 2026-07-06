Court of Appeals Investiture held for Judge Michael Piccolo

The investiture ceremony for Judge Michael Piccolo as a judge of the Nebraska Court of Appeals, representing Appellate Court Judicial District 6, took place July 1, 2026, in the Rotunda of the Nebraska State Capitol.

District Court Judge Patrick Heng of McCook served as the master of ceremonies. Governor Jim Pillen presented Piccolo with his certificate of appointment and offered congratulations.

Retired Judge James Doyle of Lexington and retired Court of Appeals Judge Frankie Moore spoke about Piccolo’s judicial qualifications and commitment to the law, with Judge Patrick Heng, Chief Justice Jeffrey Funke, and Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals Francie Riedmann adding their thoughts earlier in the ceremony.

Judge Piccolo’s wife Teresa, along with their grandchildren, assisted the judge with his robe just after Chief Judge Francie Riedmann administered the oath of office.

Following his oath, Piccolo noted, “To stand before you and take the oath as Judge of the Nebraska Court of Appeals for the Sixth District is a profound honor. I accept this responsibility with humility, gratitude, and a clear understanding that this office belongs not to one person, but to the people we serve.”

Piccolo was appointed to the Nebraska Court of Appeals replacing Judge Frankie Moore, who retired June 30.

Concluding his remarks and closing the ceremony, Freeman addressed those gathered in the rotunda, saying, “I commit to approaching this office with diligence, fairness, independence, and humility. I will listen carefully. I will work hard. I will honor the law. And I will remember every day that public trust is earned. Thank you for the privilege of serving.”