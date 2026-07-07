Florida's Missy's Law Tightens Bail Rules for Convicted Defendants Awaiting Sentencing

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Tampa Bay bail experts explain what the new child protection legislation means for Hillsborough County defendants and their families

Florida has been steadily tightening its pretrial release framework since the early 2010s. Missy's Law is the next step in that progression.” — Peter Hill, CEO of Bail Bonds Now

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Governor Ron DeSantis signed Missy's Law (House Bill 445) into law March 31 in Tampa, fundamentally changing how Florida courts handle bail for defendants who have been convicted but not yet sentenced. The legislation requires judges to immediately take certain convicted defendants into custody rather than allowing them to remain free on bail during the weeks or months between a guilty verdict and their sentencing date.Peter Hill, founder of Bail Bonds Now, said the law reflects a pattern his agency has observed throughout more than a decade serving Florida defendants and their families. "Florida has been steadily tightening its pretrial release framework since the early 2010s," Hill said. "Missy's Law is the next step in that progression. The fundamental role bail plays for defendants who have not yet been convicted hasn't changed. The presumption of innocence still carries real legal weight, and access to a licensed bondsman remains one of the most important resources a family can have."Hill noted that one of the most common misconceptions his agents encounter is the belief that a conviction automatically eliminates all bail options. Under Missy's Law, that is true only for qualifying offenses during the sentencing period, and defendants facing other charge types retain full pretrial release rights under Florida law.For Hillsborough County families navigating the criminal justice system, the law introduces an important distinction: while bail remains available at the pretrial stage for most defendants, Missy's Law limits that option for individuals already convicted of qualifying offenses. The legislation is designed to ensure public safety is weighted more heavily than convenience during the sentencing period.Bail Bonds Now urges Hillsborough County residents with questions about how the new law may affect a pending case to consult a licensed criminal defense attorney, and to contact a local bail bondsman early in the process to understand all available options. Bail Bonds Now agents are available to process bail bonds in Tampa 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and can help determine whether the defendant is eligible for bail.About Bail Bonds NowFounded in 2012 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Bail Bonds Now is one of Florida's most established statewide bail bond agencies , serving all 67 Florida counties around the clock from regional offices covering South Florida, Central Florida, North Florida and the Florida Panhandle. The agency's licensed agents handle the full spectrum of bond types, including standard bail bonds, felony bonds, appeal bonds, supersedeas bonds and state pretrial release bonds. For defendants with active warrants, Bail Bonds Now also offers its Pay and Go warrant clearance service, allowing clients to resolve outstanding warrants quickly and discreetly. No collateral is required in most cases, and flexible payment plans are available to ensure cost is not a barrier to pretrial release.Bail Bonds Now operates a fully online bail bonding system accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, allowing families to begin the release process from any device without visiting an office. Clients also receive text message court date reminders to help ensure court compliance throughout the pretrial period. Spanish language services are available. For Hillsborough County residents, local agents are standing by at all hours at 813-800-9999. Learn more at bailbondsnow.org/Hillsborough-county-bail-bonds.

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