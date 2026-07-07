Diversified Trust Announces Atlanta Leadership Appointments as a Part of Ongoing Succession Planning

Diversified Trust's (from left to right) Atlanta office Managing Principal Laurel Lawrence and Atlanta office COO Ryan Cain.

Atlanta office announces new leadership aligned with the firm’s upcoming CEO transition and long-term strategic direction.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diversified Trust , an employee-owned wealth management firm, today announced new leadership appointments in its Atlanta office, reflecting the firm’s continued focus on leadership development and long-term growth and advancing its commitment to thoughtful succession planning.As part of this commitment, Laurel Lawrence has been appointed Managing Principal of the Atlanta office. Lawrence previously served as the Atlanta office Chief Operating Officer, where she played an integral role in the office’s growth and day-to-day operations. Lawrence leads with clarity and care, bringing a people-first mindset that has earned the confidence and respect of both clients and teammates. She will guide the Atlanta office forward, building on its strong foundation while positioning the team for continued growth.Partnering alongside Lawrence, Ryan Cain has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer for the Atlanta office, where he will help coordinate across teams and support execution as the office moves forward. Cain has served clients as both a relationship manager and portfolio manager and brings prior leadership experience, paired with a thoughtful, steady approach that colleagues and clients rely on.As announced earlier this year, Michael Gragnani will become the firm’s Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2027. For over six years, Gragnani has served as the Atlanta Managing Principal, helping expand the firm’s regional presence and cultivate exceptional client experience rooted in long term relationships. Gragnani will continue to serve the Atlanta market, clients and colleagues, while taking on a broader role in shaping the firm’s strategic direction and long-term growth.“Leading the Atlanta office has been one of the great privileges of my career,” said Gragnani. “As I step into the CEO role, I have the utmost confidence in Laurel and Ryan and the team here in Atlanta, and I know the office is in excellent hands.”“Collectively, these promotions reflect years of intentional investment in our people and our culture,” said Sam Graham, Chairman & CEO of Diversified Trust. “The result is a strong, talented bench of leaders who know our clients well, embody the way we collaborate with one another and are well positioned to guide our teams and contribute to the firm’s continued growth.”About Diversified TrustDiversified Trust is an independent wealth management firm providing investment management, trust and estate administration and advisory services to individuals, families and institutions. The firm is committed to thoughtful advice, long-term relationships and helping clients navigate complexity with confidence.Learn more at www.diversifiedtrust.com

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