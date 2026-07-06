SLED Charges Kershaw County Man with Sexual Exploitation of a Child
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Joshua Duvall Richardson, 34, with five counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – Second Degree and five counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – Third Degree on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office requested the SLED investigation.
Details can be found in the attached warrants.
Richardson was booked into the Kershaw County Detention Center.
The case will be prosecuted by the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.
###
For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.