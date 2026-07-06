New study provides insights into Arab countries' accession to the WTO

Entitled "Best practices in WTO accession for Arab Countries: Lessons from past and ongoing accessions in the Arab world", the study finds that deeper integration into the multilateral trading system can expand economic and development prospects for Arab economies. As Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala emphasized at the Per Jacobsson Lecture held in Washington D.C. in October 2024, the multilateral trading system can serve as an anchor for domestic economic reforms, supporting sustained growth, diversification, regional integration, and stability.

Launched at a time when several Arab economies are grappling with the effects of conflict and instability in the region, the study identifies the legal, economic and political challenges faced by Arab economies at the national and regional level, which have impacted the pace of domestic reform required under their accession processes.

In examining the participation of Arab countries in world trade and their economic performance, the study notes disparities across the region in transport infrastructure, particularly in areas such as customs procedures, logistics costs and the quality of the corridors for overland and maritime transport. The study emphasizes the importance of investing in infrastructure development, such as transportation networks, ports, airports and energy projects to facilitate trade, expand export opportunities and attract investments.

Of the 22 members of the Arab League, 14 are WTO members. Among these, five have negotiated their accession to the WTO since 1995, pursuant to Article XII of the Marrakesh Agreement, namely Jordan, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Comoros, the latter joining the WTO in 2024. Seven others are currently negotiating their WTO accession. These are Algeria, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Syria.

The study stresses that domestic reform and economic diversification in the context of the WTO accession process contribute to creating competitive market conditions and fostering a business-friendly environment. The study also underscores the need for technical assistance and capacity-building in relation to accession negotiations and the implementation of WTO rules. It notes that WTO membership has been conducive to supporting economic growth and regulatory reform in Arab economies and recommends that governments commit to aligning their policies, laws and regulations with WTO rules, establishing sound regulatory institutions, and sustaining expertise on WTO issues.

The study emerged from the Second High-Level Dialogue on Arab Accessions in February 2022 as a practical step to support Arab accessions. It was later discussed at the 12th China Round Table on WTO Accessions in 2024 and advanced in a dedicated session at the 13th China Round Table on WTO Accessions in Muscat in May 2025, which reviewed progress in translating the study's findings into concrete support mechanisms for Arab acceding governments. The cut-off date for data included in the report - 31 January 2026- predates the start of the Middle East conflict.

By consolidating practical experience and lessons learned, the joint study provides a structured reference for governments and stakeholders navigating ongoing and future WTO accession pathways in the Arab region.

The study is available here.

More information on WTO accessions is available here.