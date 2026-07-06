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Eight-Year-Old Being Treated for Non-Critical Bullet Injury to Her Back Believed to Have Been Caused by Falling Gunfire

An 8-year-old girl is being treated at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital for a non-critical bullet injury to her back which is believed to have been caused by falling celebratory gunfire.

The victim was with family by the Green Stage near 1st Avenue South and Demonbreun Street at 9:20 p.m. Saturday preparing to watch the downtown fireworks show when she felt pain to her back. She extracted a bullet fragment and handed it to her mother before she was transported to Vanderbilt.

It is unknown from where the shot was fired.

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Eight-Year-Old Being Treated for Non-Critical Bullet Injury to Her Back Believed to Have Been Caused by Falling Gunfire

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