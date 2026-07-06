Portion of Route 612 (Fortsville Road) to close during culvert work in Southampton County

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY — Beginning as early as Tuesday, July 7, contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) are scheduled to temporarily close a portion of Route 612 (Fortsville Road) in both directions over Applewhite Swamp in Southampton County to perform culvert replacement work.

During this work, Route 612 will be closed to through traffic between Route 610 (Mason Road) and Route 615 (Adams Grove Road), with a signed detour in place. Access to all private properties and businesses along Route 612 will be maintained for local traffic. Motorists traveling eastbound on Route 612 from Route 615 will be able to travel up to 2 miles to access properties along this corridor before reaching the full closure.

The signed detour will direct motorists to use Route 610 (Mason Road) and Route 609/611 (Grizzard Road) as the alternate route during this closure.

This work is estimated to be complete as early as late 2026. This work is weather- and schedule-dependent; therefore, this schedule is subject to change.

Before hitting the road, consider using VDOT's free 511 Virginia traffic tools, or the free 511-integrated Waze GPS app, to check for the most up-to-date road and travel conditions. VDOT’s 511 Virginia website and mobile app offer information about construction, traffic, incidents, and congestion, as well as access to traffic cameras, weather-related impacts and more.