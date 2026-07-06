Multiple Injured Hikers Rescued in Lincoln

CONTACT:

CO Kamron Pelkey

603-744-5470

603-808-2442

July 6, 2026

Lincoln, NH – On Saturday, July 4, 2026, at approximately 11:15 a.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an injured hiker on Georgiana Falls Trail in Lincoln who slipped on a rock and suffered a lower-leg injury. Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to the scene while a call was made to the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team to assist with the injured hiker.

Rescuers started hiking Georgiana Falls Trail and located the injured hiker at approximately 12:15 p.m. The injured hiker was identified as a 16-year-old male from Westborough, Massachusetts. Rescuers were able to render aid to the minor’s injury and loaded him onto a litter to be carried down Georgiana Falls Trail. At 1:53 p.m., rescuers safely carried the minor out to the trailhead. Linwood Ambulance evaluated the hiker on scene, and he was taken by his parents for further medical attention.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., another call came in to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department of an injured hiker on Basin Cascades Trail in Lincoln who was walking her dog and got her foot caught under a root, falling backwards hitting the ground. Conservation Officers responded to the scene while a call was made to the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team to assist with the injured hiker.

Rescuers started hiking Basin Cascades Trail and located the injured hiker at approximately 3:33 p.m. The injured woman hiker was identified as Denise Gould, 55, from Thorton, New Hampshire. Rescuers were able to render aid to Gould for a lower-body injury and loaded her onto a litter to be carried down Basin Cascades Trail. At approximately 5:50 p.m., rescuers safely carried Gould out to the trailhead. Linwood Ambulance evaluated her on scene for further medical attention.

Mountain weather is subject to rapid changes and extreme conditions. Be prepared by checking the Higher Summits Forecast at the Mount Washington Observatory site MountWashington.org. Hikers are encouraged to be prepared for their trek to include packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.