PatchMaster Expands in Kissimmee & Southeast Orlando with New Family-Owned Location
Franchise brings drywall repair, ceiling repair, and interior painting services to Kissimmee, Lake Nona, Narcoossee, St. Cloud, and surrounding communities
Oscar Dominguez brings more than 20 years of experience in B2B sales, account management, and business development within the energy and utilities sector. Throughout his career, he has built long-term client relationships, led high-performing teams, and driven business growth across domestic and international markets. Gabriela Martinez complements that experience with a background in civil engineering, customer service, retention management, and people operations, bringing exceptional organizational leadership and a customer-focused approach to every project.
Together, Martinez and Dominguez combine operational expertise, business leadership, and customer service experience to build a trusted local company dedicated to craftsmanship, professionalism, and long-term customer relationships. As fully bilingual owners, they are uniquely positioned to serve both English- and Spanish-speaking homeowners and businesses throughout Central Florida.
"Franchising had been on our radar for years, but once we seriously began exploring opportunities, PatchMaster immediately stood out," said Dominguez. "The leadership team, support structure, and the opportunity within the drywall repair industry made it the right fit for our family. We wanted to build a business where homeowners know they're hiring specialists, not general contractors or handymen, to restore their walls and ceilings the right way. We're excited to bring that level of expertise and service to our community."
Homeowners commonly contact PatchMaster after plumbing repairs, electrical work, HVAC installations, water leaks, home renovations, moving furniture, and everyday wear and tear have damaged walls or ceilings. Whether repairing drywall after plumbing work, water damage, remodeling projects, or everyday wear and tear, PatchMaster has become a trusted choice for Kissimmee drywall repair. Unlike general contractors or handymen, PatchMaster focuses exclusively on repairing and restoring damaged walls and ceilings, allowing technicians to specialize in one craft and consistently deliver seamless repairs. Services include repairing holes and cracks, popcorn ceilings, and water-damaged drywall; matching texture; and repairing drywall damaged during plumbing, electrical, and remodeling projects.
"Gabriela and Oscar bring an exceptional combination of business leadership, operational expertise, and customer service to PatchMaster," said Paul Ferrara, President and CEO of PatchMaster. "Their experience, combined with our proven systems and specialized focus on drywall repair, positions them to become a trusted resource for homeowners and businesses throughout Kissimmee and Southeast Orlando."
As owner-operators, Martinez and Dominguez will be directly involved in the day-to-day operations of the business, ensuring quality workmanship, responsive customer service, and an exceptional experience from the first phone call through project completion. Looking ahead, they are focused on building a trusted local team, expanding service throughout the region, and becoming the area's preferred resource for drywall repair and interior painting.
For more information or to schedule service, contact Oscar Dominguez and Gabriela Martinez at odominguez@patchmaster.com or gmartinez@patchmaster.com, call (321) 467-7282, or visit PatchMaster.com.
About PatchMaster
PatchMaster is North America's leading drywall repair franchise, helping homeowners and businesses restore damaged walls and ceilings through expert drywall repair and interior painting services. Each PatchMaster location is locally owned and operated, delivering fast, professional, worry-free service backed by comprehensive training and proven systems. Trained technicians deliver virtually dust-free repairs, seamless finishing, and complete Patch & Paint solutions—often completed in a single visit. From holes, dings, and dents to everyday wear and tear, PatchMaster is known for quick turnaround, consistent quality, and dependable results.
PatchMaster serves homeowners, property managers, real estate professionals, commercial property owners, restoration companies, and contractors needing professional drywall repair.
Franchisees benefit from comprehensive training at PatchMaster’s New Jersey headquarters and receive ongoing support in marketing, pricing, hiring, operations, and technician management. The business model offers strong margins, scalability, and a quick ramp-up.
Founded in 2016 and franchising since 2017, PatchMaster now has more than 100 franchisees and has expanded to over 200 territories across the U.S. and Canada. The brand provides drywall repair, plaster repair, ceiling repair, and interior painting services for homeowners and businesses throughout North America.
Learn more about franchise opportunities at patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-1192.
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