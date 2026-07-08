Argent LNG to Exhibit at Gastech Bangkok 2026, Showcasing Significant Project Advancement

Argent LNG Argent LNG Argent LNG Port Fourchon is a multi-use coastal port that functions primarily as a land base for multiple offshore energy support service companies. Argent LNG LM9000

Highlighting FERC permitting progress, DOE export authorization filing, Tecnimont partnership, and expanding international commercial portfolio in Booth P83

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Argent LNG today announced its participation as an exhibitor at Gastech Bangkok 2026, taking place September 14–17, 2026, in Stand P83, where the company will showcase the substantial progress made across its regulatory, commercial, and engineering workstreams since its last appearance at Gastech Milan.In the year since Gastech Milan, Argent LNG has advanced on every front of its development program, reinforcing its position as one of the next major U.S. LNG export projects and demonstrating the execution discipline that a project of this scale demands.Regulatory & Permitting ProgressArgent LNG has continued to advance systematically through the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) pre-filing review process, submitting Resource Reports that collectively cover the full scope of FERC's environmental review requirements under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). The company has also filed its application with the U.S. Department of Energy for long-term LNG export authorization, a critical regulatory milestone on the path to project authorization and a final investment decision. In parallel, Argent LNG has progressed key engineering, environmental, and site permitting workstreams, including the award of a comprehensive marine, environmental, and site engineering services contract to GIS Engineering, LLC, in support of the FERC filing process.Engineering & Execution PartnershipArgent LNG has strengthened its execution strategy through its partnership with Baker Hughes and Tecnimont, a leading LNG engineering and construction company and member of the MAIRE Group, one of the world's most respected energy and industrial technology groups. The Tecnimont partnership reinforces Argent LNG's engineering and construction execution capability and advances the project's readiness for a final investment decision.Commercial ExpansionCommercially, Argent LNG has continued to expand its international partnership portfolio with a series of significant agreements that position the company as a preferred U.S. LNG supplier for energy-secure allies and sovereign buyers across multiple continents:Government of Bangladesh — Heads of Agreement for the purchase of up to 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of long-term U.S. LNG supply, signed in a ceremony at the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington, D.C.EPİAŞ (Türkiye) — Strategic cooperation agreement with Türkiye's central energy trading platform committing 5 MTPA of Argent LNG's U.S. export capacity for distribution into Southeast and Central European markets, signed at Gastech Milan.BOTAŞ (Türkiye) — Most recently, the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with BOTAŞ — Türkiye's state-owned pipeline and energy transportation company — establishing a framework to support long-term U.S. LNG supply to Türkiye and reinforcing Argent LNG's growing strategic presence in the Turkish and Southeast European energy corridor.Together these agreements reflect a commercial portfolio that spans Europe, Asia, and the broader emerging market corridor, anchored in sovereign and institutional counterparties whose energy security planning depends on the long-term, reliable U.S. LNG supply that Argent LNG is positioned to deliver."Since Gastech Milan, Argent LNG has advanced on every dimension that matters, regulatory, commercial, and engineering," said Jonathan Bass, Chairman and CEO of Argent LNG. "We have filed Resource Reports with FERC, submitted our DOE export authorization application, strengthened our execution partnership with Tecnimont, and expanded our commercial portfolio with sovereign partners in Bangladesh, Türkiye, and beyond. What Argent LNG is building at Port Fourchon is not just an LNG terminal. It is a piece of American energy infrastructure that will serve allied nations for decades. Gastech Bangkok is an opportunity to share that progress with the global LNG community and to explore the partnerships that will define the next chapter of this project."Meet Argent LNG at Gastech BangkokArgent LNG will be exhibiting at Booth P83 on the main exhibition floor at Gastech Bangkok, September 14–17, 2026. Chairman and CEO Jonathan Bass welcomes the opportunity to meet with project developers, offtake partners, financiers, technical service providers, and government counterparties to discuss Argent LNG's project progress, commercialization strategy, and opportunities for collaboration.

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