Homely MD Appoints Dr. Akler as Medical Director to Strengthen Its Healthcare Platform

Dr. Akler joins Homely MD as Medical Director, strengthening clinical leadership across the company's expanding healthcare infrastructure platform.

The appointment reinforces Homely MD's commitment to physician-led care as it expands its telehealth, treatment room, concierge, and provider ecosystem.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homely MD today announced the appointment of Dr. Akler as Medical Director, strengthening the company's clinical leadership as it continues building a healthcare infrastructure platform designed to help providers launch, operate, and scale modern care businesses.As Medical Director, Dr. Akler will oversee clinical protocols, quality initiatives, and physician-led standards across Homely MD's expanding ecosystem, which includes virtual care, treatment room infrastructure, at-home wellness services, pharmacy enablement, and practice operations support."Healthcare is changing rapidly, but quality and clinical integrity must remain constant," said Swati Patel, President of Homely MD. "Dr. Akler's appointment reflects our commitment to building an infrastructure platform that not only helps providers grow but also maintains the highest standards of patient care and physician oversight."Homely MD was created to simplify the operational challenges facing modern healthcare providers. By bringing together telehealth capabilities, treatment room access, EHR infrastructure, private-label solutions, and at-home wellness services, the company aims to give physicians, nurse practitioners, telehealth brands, and healthcare entrepreneurs the foundation they need to build sustainable healthcare businesses.In his role, Dr. Akler will help guide clinical quality, support provider education, oversee protocols, and contribute to the long-term development of physician-led care models across the platform."I'm excited to join Homely MD at a time when healthcare delivery is evolving so quickly," said Dr. Akler. "Providers need more than technology. They need infrastructure that allows them to deliver high-quality care efficiently while maintaining clinical excellence. Homely MD is building that foundation."The appointment comes as Homely MD continues expanding its treatment room network, often described as an "AirBNB for Clinics," alongside virtual care capabilities, home-based wellness services, pharmacy support, and private-label solutions designed to help providers diversify and grow."We don't see Homely MD as simply another telehealth company or clinic network," added Patel. "Our vision is to become the infrastructure layer behind modern healthcare. Bringing Dr. Akler on board as Medical Director strengthens that vision and reinforces our commitment to supporting providers with physician-led, patient-centered care."About Homely MDHomely MD is a healthcare infrastructure platform based in Tampa, Florida, helping physicians, nurse practitioners, clinics, telehealth brands, and healthcare entrepreneurs launch, operate, and scale modern care businesses. Through integrated solutions that include virtual care, treatment room access, EHR and operational support, at-home wellness services, pharmacy enablement, and private-label solutions, Homely MD is building the infrastructure layer behind the next generation of healthcare delivery.

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