SLAMZEES Launches in the UK with Four Bold, Trend-Driven Flavors, Bringing Its RTD Experience Across the Atlantic

SLAMZEES UK Flavor Lineup

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SLAMZEES, the unapologetically bold, ready‑to‑drink sensation shaking up the US convenience channel, is officially crossing the Atlantic. Beginning this summer, UK consumers will get their first taste of the brand’s signature 15% ABV party drinks launching nationwide into a top 4 grocer, two of the UK’s largest Cash and Carry businesses, and independent High Street convenience retailers across the UK with a lineup built for big flavour, social occasions, and unforgettable moments.The UK launch features SLAMZEES’ four breakout US hits—Blue Raspberry, Cookies & Cream, Electric Lemonade, and Watermelon Kiwi—each crafted to tap into big flavour trends sweeping the beverage channel. Blue Raspberry continues to excel as one of the top flavour profiles in the RTD category*, while Electric Lemonade delivers familiar cocktail inspired refreshment profile with an unmistakable SLAMZEES twist. Cookies and Cream propels indulgent dessert-inspired decadence into the category, while Watermelon Kiwi taps into growing demand for fruit-forward flavours that balance sweetness and a refreshing tropical character. Together, the lineup delivers the same boundary‑pushing energy that has defined SLAMZEES since day one.“SLAMZEES has always been about pushing boundaries through bold flavours, innovative packaging, and memorable drinking experiences,” said Ryan Baird, Co‑Founder of SLAMZEES. “The UK is one of the world’s most dynamic RTD markets, making it the perfect place for our international debut. We’re excited to introduce British consumers to a brand that delivers energy to every social occasion.”Known for its distinctive packaging and shelf presence, SLAMZEES has built a loyal following by pairing eye-catching design with irreplicable flavour profiles that stand apart in a crowded RTD category. The UK launch continues that strategy, bringing a fresh and disruptive offering to retailers seeking differentiation and consumers looking for something new.Debuting in July, SLAMZEES arrives just in time for peak summer occasions, offering consumers a vibrant new option for gatherings, celebrations and spontaneous moments with friends. Consumers will be able to find the full SLAMZEES range at Morrison’s stores nationwide, marking the brand’s first major retail launch in the UK.About SLAMZEESSLAMZEES delivers bold, high‑energy ready‑to‑drink cocktails designed to get the party started fast. With 15% alcohol by volume, SLAMZEES is the new innovative concept from Beverage Ranch, LLC, a Texas incubator of brands co-founded by Rhett Keisler and Ryan Baird. SLAMZEES is distributed by Fortitude Drinks in the UK.To learn more, visit slamzees.com or follow @SLAMZEES on social.About Fortitude SpiritsFortitude Spirits Group is an owner, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of quality spirits and drinks. We infuse innovation, expertise, and a commitment to excellence from concept through to distribution and execution.Our business is designed to meet the diverse needs of our partners, offering everything from bespoke product development to reliable distribution solutions, ensuring each brand not only meets but exceeds consumer expectations.To learn more, visit www.fortitudespiritsgroup.com Data Source * Circana RTD data week ending 12/04/26

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