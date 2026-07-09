MyWhiteboards Launches New Website Featuring Pro Accounts and Streamlined Custom Dry Erase Ordering

MyWhiteboards

New website improves how organizations design, specify, and order custom whiteboards across healthcare, education, manufacturing, and specialty trades.

Continuous improvement has always been part of how we operate. Pro Accounts, our best customers can manage their orders, addresses, and account pricing in one place.” — Christopher Klimavich, CEO of OptiMA Inc.

SHREWSBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyWhiteboards , an OptiMA Inc. company, announces the launch of its redesigned website, https://mywhiteboards.com , introducing a faster, more intuitive experience for organizations ordering custom printed dry erase boards and surfaces.The new platform adds Pro Accounts and simplifies what has traditionally been a complex ordering process. Customers can now more easily design, configure, and purchase products tailored to their specific environments, whether that’s a hospital room board, a classroom surface, or a manufacturing KPI system.Built for Environments Where Clarity Matters• Healthcare: Easy-to-clean, non-ghosting patient communication and scheduling boards• Education: Durable, safe-edged classroom surfaces built for daily use• Manufacturing: Lean, 5S, and KPI boards that support visual management and continuous improvement• Paint & Sign Shops: Growing demand for Opti-Rite (dry erase wallpaper) and custom printed surfacesA Simpler Way to Order Custom WhiteboardsThe updated site reduces friction in the buying process, with clearer product configuration and improved navigation. With Pro Accounts, customers can:• Configure custom layouts with greater precision• Access account-level pricing and purchasing tools• Place repeat and large-format orders more efficiently“Continuous improvement has always been part of how we operate. It’s how we run our manufacturing, and it’s how we approached this site. We mapped the customer journey, found the friction, and rebuilt around it. This new platform makes our products, including custom whiteboards, easier to design and order,” said Christopher Klimavich, CEO of OptiMA Inc. “With Pro Accounts, our resellers and frequent buyers can manage their orders, addresses, and account pricing in one place.”Focused on Product Quality and Practical Use• High-performance surfaces designed to resist ghosting and wear• Custom-printed solutions tailored to real workflows• Most OptiMA dry erase products manufactured at our Massachusetts facility• Pro Accounts built for organizations with ongoing purchasing needs• Dry erase wallpaper and advanced materials such as Opti-RiteAbout MyWhiteboardsMyWhiteboards, an OptiMA Inc. company, is U.S.-based ecommerce that sells high-quality dry erase boards and visual communication solutions. OptiMA Inc. has proudly served customers since 1987 and today manufactures most of its products at its Massachusetts facility. The company specializes in durable products designed for real-world use across healthcare, education, manufacturing, and commercial environments. While most OptiMA Dry Erase brand of products are manufactured at its Massachusetts facility, the company also sources select specialty items from other vendors so customers can find the full range of solutions they need in one place.Known for its focus on quality and customization, MyWhiteboards offers a broad range of solutions, including custom printed whiteboards, dry erase wall coverings, and advanced material systems such as Opti-Rite. The company works closely with organizations to develop visual tools that improve communication, streamline workflows, and support day-to-day operations.Its products are engineered for long-term performance, with surfaces designed to resist ghosting and hold up in demanding environments. With the addition of Pro Accounts, MyWhiteboards also provides a more efficient digital purchasing experience for businesses and institutions that order at scale.By combining decades of business experience with practical, customer-driven design, MyWhiteboards helps organizations turn blank walls into working communication tools.

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