DATABASICS Partners with VirgilHR to Connect Workforce Data with Employment Law Compliance

DATABASICS logo, reflecting the company's commitment to compliance and customer trust in time and expense management.

The partnership gives shared customers a path from accurate time and leave tracking to confident compliance with federal, state, and local employment law.

By partnering with VirgilHR, we're helping customers combine accurate workforce data with trusted, attorney-validated compliance guidance” — Marcel Syriani, CTO/COO

TYSONS CORNER, VA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DATABASICS Inc., a leading provider of time tracking, expense reporting, and leave management software, today announced a technology partnership with VirgilHR, an HR compliance platform that delivers AI-powered, attorney-validated guidance across 22,000+ federal, state, and local jurisdictions.The partnership enables organizations to bridge the gap between employment law and workforce operations. VirgilHR provides trusted, attorney-validated guidance on changing federal, state, and local labor regulations, while DATABASICS automates the policies, approvals, validations, and workflows that help organizations consistently apply those requirements across time tracking, leave management, and employee expense processes.DATABASICS helps organizations automate the collection, validation, approval, and reporting of workforce data. VirgilHR provides the employment law intelligence needed to understand changing regulatory requirements. Together, the two platforms help organizations implement compliant workforce policies faster, reduce manual research, and improve operational consistency across HR, payroll, finance, and operations.Why This MattersAs organizations expand across states, keeping pace with changing employment laws becomes increasingly challenging. Overtime regulations, paid leave requirements, meal and rest break rules, and other labor laws vary by jurisdiction and change frequently. By combining VirgilHR's attorney-validated compliance guidance with DATABASICS' configurable workforce management platform, organizations can more confidently apply current policies through automated time tracking, leave management, approvals, and audit workflows.DATABASICS provides expense reporting and time tracking solutions that capture accurate workforce data and automate the policies, approvals, and audit trails that support compliance. VirgilHR enhances that foundation with attorney-validated guidance on changing employment laws, giving employers greater confidence that their workforce policies remain aligned with federal, state, and local requirements."Since launching the DATABASICS Shared Time Clock , we've seen growing demand from customers for guidance beyond time collection. Employers want to know not only when employees worked, but whether their scheduling, meal breaks, overtime, and leave policies comply with changing labor regulations. By partnering with VirgilHR, we're helping customers combine accurate workforce data with trusted, attorney-validated compliance guidance." Marcel Syriani — CTO/COO, DATABASICS, Inc."Accurate data is only half the equation. Employers can track every hour and every leave request perfectly and still be exposed if they don't know whether it's compliant where their people actually work. DATABASICS captures that data exceptionally well, and VirgilHR answers the harder question on top of it. Together, we're giving HR teams the confidence to act, not just the data to react." Jocelyn King — CEO, VirgilHRAbout the PartnershipThe partnership initially focuses on a referral program, giving DATABASICS customers direct access to VirgilHR's compliance guidance and giving VirgilHR customers a path to the workforce data platform that feeds their compliance reviews. Both companies are exploring deeper integration options, including compliance alerts surfaced within the DATABASICS platform and compliance handoffs triggered by leave or overtime data.The use cases most directly addressed by the combined offering include overtime classification and calculation, exempt vs. non-exempt determinations, multi-state leave rule compliance, break and rest period requirements, and jurisdiction-specific labor law monitoring as rules change. Both platforms serve mid-market employers across government contracting, construction, nonprofits, and professional services.For more information about DATABASICS, visit www.data-basics.com . For more information about VirgilHR, visit www.virgilhr.com

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