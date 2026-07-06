Florida State Parks Foundation, Athletic Brewing Team Up For Accessible Viewing Platform At St. George Island State Park

A new, accessible viewing platform overlooks the natural environment at Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park. A new, accessible viewing platform overlooks the natural environment at Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park.

~Newest accessible amenity in Florida’s state parks coincides with Disability Pride Month~

ST. GEORGE ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the nation observing July as Disability Pride Month and celebrating the anniversary of the signing of the Americans With Disabilities Act on July 26, the Florida State Parks Foundation and longtime partner Athletic Brewing Co. today announced a new accessible amenity that will help all visitors better enjoy one of Florida’s most beautiful beaches and surrounding ecosystems.Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park — a 2,000-acre oasis in the Florida Panhandle — is set to debut a new, accessible viewing platform at the park’s East Slough Overlook Trail.The new platform, which replaced a 30-year-old structure, was funded in part by a $30,000 grant from Athletic Brewing’s “Two for the Trails” program. Improvements include new composite decking, ADA-compliant picnic tables and areas with lowered railings so that seated visitors may enjoy stunning views of the park’s pine flatwood forest and bayfront coastline. Visitors may also get an up-close look at the park’s scenery through new accessible viewfinders — some of which are positioned for seated visitors and all of which feature specialized lenses that correct for color-blindness.“The Florida State Parks Foundation is dedicated to creating or expanding accessibility in all of our award-winning state parks, and we are thrilled about this new amenity at one of Florida’s most beautiful beach parks,” said Julia Gill Woodward, CEO of the Florida State Parks Foundation. “Thank you to Athletic Brewing for once again joining us on our mission to provide Access for All and helping us ensure that visitors of all abilities and mobility levels can enjoy Florida’s natural wonders”Launched commercially in 2018, Athletic Brewing Company is the largest dedicated non-alcoholic brewer in the U.S. The company’s Two For The Trails program contributes up to $2 million annually to protect and restore outdoor spaces across the globe.Athletic Brewing previously contributed to the 1738 historic fort reconstruction at Fort Mose Historic State Park and a trail renovation at Sebastian Inlet State Park.“In 2025, Two For The Trails received more than 500 applications requesting over $10 million in funding - proof of the growing need to invest in the environments and communities where we live, work, and adventure. With up to $2 million in funding, we're proud to support 241 projects across the U.S. and Canada that will expand outdoor access and improve natural spaces,” said Cara Wilson, Impact Manager, Athletic Brewing Company. “These efforts will balance recreation with environmental care, helping ensure we leave our planet better than we found it. We're honored to partner with so many nonprofits doing this important work."Located about midway between Tallahassee and Pensacola and a short drive from Apalachicola, Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park welcomes approximately 200,000 visitors while generating an estimated economic impact of more than $25 million each year.The park sits on a barrier island that is home to nine distinct natural communities and provides crucial habitat to a number of imperiled species. In addition to several miles of hiking and bicycling trails, the park also features opportunities for birding, boating, camping, fishing, paddling, swimming and stargazing.In 2023, coastal scientist “Dr. Beach” Stephen Leatherman ranked Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park as the best beach in America.###The Florida State Parks Foundation, founded in 1993 as Friends of Florida State Parks and renamed in 2018, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation whose mission is to support and help sustain the Florida Park Service, its award-winning parks and trails, local Friends groups and more than 20,000 park volunteers.It does this through programs that preserve and protect state parks, educate visitors about the value of state parks, encourage community engagement and active use of state parks, and advocacy. All projects are completed by the Florida State Parks Foundation Services LLC, which is a limited liability company affiliate of the Foundation. The volunteer Board of Directors represents private and public sectors as well as local and statewide interests.About Athletic Brewing Company:Athletic Brewing Company is America’s largest dedicated non-alcoholic brewer. Athletic is revolutionizing how modern adults drink by crafting game-changing NA brews that can be consumed anytime and anywhere. Launched commercially in 2018, Athletic is the number one non-alcoholic beer brand in America and a top 20 U.S. brewing company. Its award-winning brews are available nationwide at over 75,000 retail locations. Athletic operates custom breweries in Connecticut and California and donates up to $2 million annually to protecting and restoring outdoor spaces across the globe via its Two For The Trails program. Athletic is proudly a Certified B Corporation. Learn more and shop at www.athleticbrewing.com

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