IR Centers® and Michigan Institute of Urology Announce Expansion of Clinical Operations in Michigan

Expansion of an established collaboration adds capacity and welcomes interventional radiologist Jeremy Handel, MD, across Southeast Michigan.

Expansion in Michigan is a direct response to patient need — and to our shared belief that advanced, image-guided care belongs close to the communities it serves.” — Dr. Sandeep Bagla, Chief Executive Officer, IR Centers®

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IR Centers® and Prostate Centers USA® today announced the expansion of their collaboration with Michigan Institute of Urology (MIU) to a third outpatient interventional radiology (IR) lab, reinforcing a shared commitment to bringing advanced, minimally invasive therapies directly to patients in convenient, physician-led outpatient settings. As part of the expansion, board-certified interventional radiologist Jeremy Handel, MD, joins the program to support growing patient demand across the region.

Building on the IR Centers at MIU program already operating in Troy, the addition increases procedural capacity, reduces wait times, and extends access to image-guided alternatives to traditional surgery for patients throughout Southeast Michigan. The expanded program will continue to offer advanced embolization and image-guided procedures for conditions such as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), pelvic venous disorders and chronic pelvic pain, hemorrhoidal disease, and musculoskeletal conditions — delivered through the same standardized, outcomes-driven clinical pathways that define the national IR Centers platform.

"Demand for minimally invasive outpatient care continues to outpace the capacity of traditional settings, and Michigan Institute of Urology has been an outstanding partner in meeting that demand," said Dr. Sandeep Bagla, Chief Executive Officer of IR Centers® and Co-Founder of Prostate Centers USA®. "Expanding to a third IR lab is a direct response to patient need. It reflects the strength of this collaboration and our shared belief that advanced, image-guided care belongs close to the communities it serves."

Dr. Handel brings more than two decades of interventional radiology experience to the program. Board certified in Vascular & Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology, he completed his interventional radiology fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic and earned his medical degree at the University of Florida College of Medicine. He is recognized in the region for his work in embolization and the diagnosis and treatment of complex pelvic venous conditions.

"Interventional radiology lets us solve difficult problems through the smallest possible opening, and that changes what recovery looks like for patients," said Dr. Jeremy Handel, interventional radiologist. "I'm excited to join a program built around doing this work to a consistent, high standard, and to help more patients in Michigan access these therapies close to home."

From a clinical and operational standpoint, the third lab allows both organizations to extend highly standardized, data-driven IR pathways across a larger patient population. "Adding capacity is only valuable if quality scales with it," said Dr. Alex Pavidapha, Chief Medical Officer – Innovation and Development at IR Centers®. "By aligning advanced therapies with structured clinical algorithms and real-time outcomes tracking, we can grow access while delivering the consistent results patients and referring physicians expect."

"Expanding to a third interventional radiology lab is a meaningful step in how we serve Southeast Michigan," said Thomas Lanni Jr., FACHE, Michigan Market CEO of Michigan Institute of Urology. "It reflects MIU's long-standing commitment to bringing the most advanced, least invasive care to our patients — close to home and in a setting built around them. Welcoming a physician of Dr. Handel's caliber, and deepening our work with IR Centers, strengthens our ability to deliver on that commitment for the patients and communities who count on us."

The expanded program will continue to emphasize physician training, staff education, procedural standardization, radiation safety optimization, and real-time outcomes tracking to ensure consistent quality and long-term scalability.

About IR Centers® / Prostate Centers USA®

IR Centers® is the nation's only founding and leading integrated platform dedicated to the delivery, management, and innovation of Interventional Radiology services within outpatient specialty care. Through its affiliated brands — including Prostate Centers USA®, Hemorrhoid Centers®, and Ortho Centers® — the company partners with urology, GI, and orthopedic practices to bring advanced embolization and image-guided therapies to patients in convenient, physician-led settings. IR Centers operates in more than 30 markets across the U.S. and is a leader in outcomes-driven research, technology development, and collaborative specialty care. For more information, visit www.ircenters.com.

About Michigan Institute of Urology (MIU)

Michigan Institute of Urology is one of the oldest and largest multispecialty urology practices in Michigan, with a more than 50-year history of delivering high-quality, compassionate, technologically advanced care across Southeast Michigan. Through its providers and locations across the region, MIU treats the full spectrum of urologic conditions for men, women, and children, supported by an active clinical research program. To learn more, visit www.michiganurology.com.

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