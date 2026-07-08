New Resource Addresses Reducing Risk of Suicide Among Older Ohioans

“Identifying and Reducing Suicide Risk in Older Ohioans: Resource Guide for Professionals, Caregivers, and Communities” provides practical guidance, evidence-based strategies, and resources to support suicide prevention efforts.

New guide helps professionals, caregivers, and communities identify warning signs, reduce risk, and connect older Ohioans to support.

Supporting their mental wellness is not only an act of care, but it’s also a commitment to ensuring every older Ohioan feels valued, connected, and able to find help when they need it.” — OSPF CEO Tony Coder

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new resource designed to help professionals, caregivers, and communities recognize and respond to suicide risk among older Ohioans is now available.

“Identifying and Reducing Suicide Risk in Older Ohioans: Resource Guide for Professionals, Caregivers, and Communities” provides practical guidance, evidence-based strategies, and resources to support suicide prevention efforts across healthcare, aging services, community organizations, and family caregiving settings.

It was developed through a statewide collaboration of public health, aging, behavioral health, healthcare and community organizations. The information incorporates findings from research, data, and community conversations to help users identify risk factors, recognize warning signs, engage in supportive conversations, and connect older adults to appropriate services and support.

"Older adults are the roots of our families and communities, carrying wisdom, resilience and stories that enrich all of us," said Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation CEO Tony Coder. "Supporting their mental wellness is not only an act of care, but it’s also a commitment to ensuring every older Ohioan feels valued, connected, and able to find help when they need it."

The resource is intended for healthcare providers, aging services professionals, behavioral health professionals, caregivers, family members and community organizations. It can be used for staff training, safety planning, community education, and protocol review.

One of the goals is to reduce stigma surrounding mental health and suicide among older adults by encouraging open conversations, early intervention, and stronger connections to care.

“Suicide among older adults is a growing public health concern in Ohio, with individuals 65 and older experiencing the highest suicide rate in the state last year,” said Department of Behavioral Health Director Tia Marcel Moretti. “This toolkit responds directly to that trend by equipping providers, caregivers, and community partners with evidence based strategies that improve early detection and intervention. By strengthening coordination across health and aging systems and using data to guide prevention efforts, we can reduce risk, close gaps in care, and better support the safety and wellbeing of Ohio’s older adults.”

The toolkit was developed with guidance from a steering committee that included representatives from:

• Ohio Department of Aging

• Ohio Department of Behavioral Health

• Ohio Department of Health

• Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation

• U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

• LifeCare Alliance

• Area Agencies on Aging

• Mental Health & Recovery Board of Mahoning County

• Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug, & Mental Health Services Board

• ADAMHS Board of Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties

• The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

• UMADAOP

A downloadable copy is available online. Printed copies are available by contacting OSPF at older.adults@ohiospf.org.

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